Fire destroys cottage in Tobermory, couple gets out safely

Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Chief Jack Burt is crediting working smoke alarms for helping to save a husband and wife from an early morning cottage fire in Tobermory Tuesday morning.

Burt said the couple awoke to the sound of the alarms before seeing a “huge orange glow” coming from the back of the cottage.

The couple were able to collect their pets and make it safely outside before the fire ripped through the cottage, completely destroying the building.

There were no injuries reported.

Burt said the first started just before 4 a.m. and was fully involved when firefighters from both the Tobermory and Lion’s Head departments arrived on the scene.

The firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the main structure, which Burt said was extremely difficult because of the proximity of several cedar trees.

Burt said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not suspicious.

Burt said the cottage was an older building with an addition put on in the mid-80s. The couple were in a bedroom on the second floor when they noticed the fire.

The couple lives in the cottage during the summer months, Burt said, and had an effective fire escape plan for the home.

Burt advised short-term renters to test smoke alarms and make a fire plan if staying at a cottage that’s unknown to the occupants.

“When you go somewhere else like an AirBNB or some kind of short-term accommodation, you really don’t know the layout of that home. When it’s dark, or on fire and full of smoke, it adds a whole extra layer to trying to get out,” Burt said. “If you’re staying at one of these places, or even staying with friends at their cottage, make sure you know two ways out of the home and practice those two ways out. Check the smoke alarms to make sure they’re working as soon as you get there. Have that peace of mind. That could be the only thing between life and death.”

Firefighters were able to use portable pumps and take water directly from the lake while fighting the fire.