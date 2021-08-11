Fire marshal begins probe into blaze that destroyed log home, damaged others

An Ontario fire marshal’s office investigator arrived at a lakeside property in southern Bruce County Wednesday to begin a probe into a blaze that destroyed a log house that was under construction and damaged two other homes.

The South Bruce OPP and its crime unit are also investigating the Monday morning fire in Huron-Kinloss.

“Because of information and circumstances discovered during the firefighting operations, the South Bruce OPP and the Office of the Fire Marshal, fire investigation services, were notified, and a fire investigation was commenced,” said Huron-Kinloss Fire & Emergency Services Chief Chris Cleave.

Sean Driscoll, public relations officer with the province’s fire marshal’s office, said the OFM investigator will be looking into the origin, cause and circumstance of the fire.

“As the investigation has just begun, we cannot comment or confirm if the fire is considered suspicious,” he said in a statement.

Fire crews from Huron-Kinloss’s Ripley-Huron station as well as both of the Kincardine Fire & Emergency Services’ stations were called to the blaze on Boiler Beach Road near Concession 12 at about 2:30 a.m.

The caller reported a structure fire and the possibility that other homes in the area, just south of the town of Kincardine, were also on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a log home, which was under construction, fully engulfed in flames, Cleave said.

Two nearby structures had fire damage due to their proximity to the blaze.

All occupants of the nearby homes were safely evacuated, he said. There were no injuries.

Firefighters launched an “aggressive defensive fire attack” as well as an “exposure protection operation,” Cleave said.

“As a result of this, firefighters were able to prevent any major fire damage to the exposed homes. Unfortunately, the newly constructed log home is deemed a total fire loss,” he said.

Information on the fire’s cause or origin is unavailable, he said.

South Bruce OPP Const. Kevin Martin said investigators are interested in seeing any video surveillance in the area of the fire from about noon Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Martin said Wednesday that anyone with information on the fire is being asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.