Ontario Fire Marshal’s office investigators have been called in to assist police with a probe into a structure fire in Huron-Kinloss, just south of Kincardine.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

South Bruce OPP officers, along with both the Kincardine and Ripley-Huron fire departments, were called to the blaze on Boiler Beach Road Monday at about 2:30 a.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fire Marshal's office investigating fire near Kincardine Back to video

The structure was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived, according to a news release from South Bruce OPP Const. Kevin Martin.

No injuries were reported at the scene of the fire, he said.

The South Bruce OPP and its Crime Unit, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal, are investigating the cause of the fire.

Martin said investigators are interested in seeing any video surveillance in the area of the fire from about noon Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.