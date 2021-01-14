First COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered in Bruce, Grey tomorrow

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Thursday while announcing the first COVID-19 vaccines in the region will be administered Friday.

Two residents at long-term care facilities in Grey and Bruce counties will receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning.

A resident of Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home in Lion’s Head and a resident from Maple View Long-Term Care in Owen Sound will get the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The health unit then plans to administer two hundred doses of the vaccine as part of the first shipment to the region.

The newest COVID-19 cases were found in Kincardine (2), South Bruce, Southgate, West Grey, Huron-Kinloss, Hanover and Saugeen Shores.

There are currently 61 confirmed active cases of the virus in the region along with one probable case and 152 high-risk contacts being followed by the health unit.

Three patients are hospitalized locally with COVID-19. No deaths have been attributed to the disease in Grey-Bruce.