First Grey-Bruce seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine

“It has to be done,” she said of the vaccination. And how will things change for her now? Top of mind was a visit with her cat Tassy, she agreed with her daughter Maggie Kueber. “If she takes me,” the smiling resident joked.

A German immigrant who arrived in Canada about 1957, Kueber raised four daughters, farmed near Hepworth with her husband Gus, then they ran auto garages and sold cars in Owen Sound. She moved to Maple View about 18 months ago.

Maggie Kueber lived with her mother at Maple View for three weeks during Eleonore Kueber’s isolation with pneumonia. She was isolated due to fear she could infect others, who by then were coming down with what turned out to be COVID-19, Kueber said.

After clapping and cheering for the senior, Maple View executive director Tracee Givens told reporters “You have no idea the excitement that has been floating through these walls all week. I’ve never seen anybody so excited to hear they were getting the vaccine.”

Givens said given the degree of infection, “it was extremely scary . . . All we heard was all of those terrible, terrible stories that all of our colleagues were experiencing in the Toronto area.”

Maple View’s infections started with a staff member in March, the first seniors home outbreak in Grey-Bruce. “But we all dug deep, we kept our sense of humour as much as possible. And by gosh we got through it with everyone being well.”

Staff dedication, resident nourishment, hydration and skincare, isolation at times, sanitizing and things like dividers between dining room tables, masks, hand-washing, luck and a strong partnership with the health unit all contributed, she said. “The team in my opinion has had a lot to do with it at our home.”