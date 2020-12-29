First snowmobile trails open in Grey-Bruce, but most remain closed

Rob Gowan
Dec 29, 2020  •   •  3 minute read
A snowmobiler travels along the rail trail on Owen Sound's east side on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

Snowmobile trails have started to open in Grey-Bruce, but due to warm ground and pooling water underneath the snow cover, it is expected to be some time until many others are.

On Tuesday, the first trails in the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs District 9, which includes the two counties, opened to limited availability. The majority of the rail line between Owen Sound and Dundalk opened, along with a few other trails in the Owen Sound and Annan areas.

District manager Karen Buratynski said Tuesday that it is great to see some trails opening in the area as it will give some of the riders anxious to get out a place to go.

But local clubs have been noticing riders have already been on the unopened trails in recent days, and Buratynski said that can be both damaging and dangerous.

“When people ride on them it basically just destroys what the clubs have done, it is not safe for the riders because there are waterholes everywhere and it is very, very disrespectful to our landowners because it will harm the land underneath,” Buratynski said.

“Although we are really happy to see the white stuff and it is a really great start, we now need some significant cold and we need some of that packed trail to freeze up.”

Buratynski said club representatives have been out on the trails in recent days going through the systems in preparation for this year’s season.

“They are making sure all the stakes and signs are in place, and in a lot of spots there was a number of downed trees they had to deal with because of the snowfall,” said Buratynski. “In some areas we have actually managed to be able to get the groomers out and go through the system.”

Buratynski said the entire district has received significant snowfall amounts since it began to fall on Christmas Eve, but while on the surface it may look like good sledding opportunities, it is what is underneath that is of concern.

“What they are finding right now is, depending on where you are at, we have between one and three feet of snow fallen on very, very warm and wet ground,” Buratynski said. “What that snow has done is insulated all of that wet ground under the snow. When they go through with the groomer they are finding a lot of water holes.”

Buratynski said the swamps are not even close to frozen and there is a lot of sitting water in the fields. She said that once the packed down trails are able to freeze up, the groomer will be able to go through again to create the base needed to hopefully open some more trails.

She was optimistic Tuesday that the future forecast of some cold nights and more snow will help with the process of freezing up the ground and allowing for the base to be built up.

“If Mother Nature actually co-operates and some of the stuff actually begins to freeze up, I think we are in for a really great season,” she said.

This year, there are approximately 2,800 kilometres of trails in District 9, which includes all of Grey and Bruce counties. Buratynski said trail permit sales are higher this year, which she partly attributes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think people are feeling cooped up and I think snowmobiling is a wonderful recreational activity that allows them to get out and enjoy some family time and get some fresh air,” said Buratynski. “I think this year more than ever people are anxious to go riding, but we really just ask that they be respectful of the decisions of the clubs. They really are the experts on trail riding.”

As trails become available, they will immediately be added to the OFSC’s Interactive Trail Guide, available at www.ofsc.on.ca. The OFSC’s Go Snowmobiling app, which has been made free to everyone this year, also provides trail conditions.