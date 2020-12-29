First snowmobile trails open in Grey-Bruce, but most remain closed

Article content continued

“Although we are really happy to see the white stuff and it is a really great start, we now need some significant cold and we need some of that packed trail to freeze up.”

Buratynski said club representatives have been out on the trails in recent days going through the systems in preparation for this year’s season.

“They are making sure all the stakes and signs are in place, and in a lot of spots there was a number of downed trees they had to deal with because of the snowfall,” said Buratynski. “In some areas we have actually managed to be able to get the groomers out and go through the system.”

Buratynski said the entire district has received significant snowfall amounts since it began to fall on Christmas Eve, but while on the surface it may look like good sledding opportunities, it is what is underneath that is of concern.

“What they are finding right now is, depending on where you are at, we have between one and three feet of snow fallen on very, very warm and wet ground,” Buratynski said. “What that snow has done is insulated all of that wet ground under the snow. When they go through with the groomer they are finding a lot of water holes.”

Buratynski said the swamps are not even close to frozen and there is a lot of sitting water in the fields. She said that once the packed down trails are able to freeze up, the groomer will be able to go through again to create the base needed to hopefully open some more trails.

She was optimistic Tuesday that the future forecast of some cold nights and more snow will help with the process of freezing up the ground and allowing for the base to be built up.