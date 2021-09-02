Fishing buddies turn a slow fishing day into fun at the derby
Warm sun, beautiful water and the company of friends and fellow fishermen made for a good day along the harbour wall Thursday, even if they weren’t catching many fish.
They’re a community of people with RVs, vans and trailers who park on either side of the harbour every year. They fish from the wall when it’s too choppy to launch their boats, though some prefer to hook a salmon from a folding chair there.
The Owen Sound Salmon Spectacular, which ends Sunday, had no change to the leaderboard by late Thursday afternoon.
Scott Graham’s 24.29-pound Chinook salmon, Jim Lumley’s 16.03-lb. lake trout, Jack Horsley’s 14.72-lb. rainbow and Dave McKay’s 8.88-lb. brown trout continue to lead their respective categories.
Three local men sat by the harbour wall in front of Earl Yantzi’s RV. Yantzi, seated in the middle, is from Owen Sound. Peter Kapps, of Port Elgin sat on one side and Wayne Gibson, of Owen Sound, sat on the other.
“Shootin’ the … and tellin’ lies,” was how Yantzi summed up the trio’s camaraderie.
The sun was warm and the men were relaxing, joking and looking forward to a fish fry they were planning that night. Yantzi lives nearby and his wife has kept the trio supplied with baked goods. So they haven’t been roughing it.
Kapps, wearing a fishing hat with 24 years of derby buttons pinned to it, said he enjoys the annual derby ritual.
“It’s just friends that once a year get together and try and catch the biggest fish,” he said. Yantzi added, “And try to get on the leaderboard.” Kapps, who’s 85, has been on that board three times but never with the biggest fish.
The fishing so far has been “very slow to begin with, but for the last two days it’s been surfacing and some have been caught,” Yantzi said. All agreed the break in the heat, two thunderstorms and now cool temperatures have helped improve the fishermen’s chances.
“The fish aren’t here like they used to be. That’s the problem,” said Yantzi, 75. None had landed a fish yet during the derby.
“Ah, it’s just nice being with people you know and visiting and you don’t see ’em until the next derby.”
Gibson, 63, the only one of the three not retired, said the derby represents a week’s holidays. “It’s beautiful weather, beautiful friends.”
“That’s right,” Kapps said. “And there’s nothing more beautiful than sit by the harbour in the evening when it’s dark, the lights are on, the water’s like a mirror. It is beautiful, beautiful.”
“It’s looks like there’s another city out there with the lights,” Yantzi agreed.
Nearby, Randy Miller said he always takes the week off work leading into the Labour Day long weekend to fish the derby. “Even if I don’t catch anything, it’s fun.”
Though he was fishing solo, fishing is a social experience along the wall. “We’re fishermen, we all get along — unless you tangle with them or you cut their line.”
He was sad last year’s derby was cancelled due to COVID. This year his minivan was packed to the gills with fishing and cooking equipment, with just enough room left for him to sleep in the back. It’s first come, first served for precious spaces along the wall.
Miller credited Dan Burgess, of Cambridge, another derby regular, for suggesting the other day he’d have better luck setting his line deeper. Burgess who sleeps in a tent at the end of RV row, had yet to land a fish yet but has had three on the line.
The fishing was “very slow,” Miller said, and the fish may not be as big as three years ago. But over the day he’ll see 10 or 15 fish leap from the water and land with a splash, and there are lots in the river, so they’re out there, he said.
He was waiting for the wind to die down so he could get his boat in the water. It’s the first year he’s brought it. “This year’s derby there’s a lot of boats going out, a lot more that I’ve noticed this year over other years.”