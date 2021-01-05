Five impaired drivers charged during impaired driving campaign

Article content

Five impaired drivers were charged, two of them after collisions on roads patrolled by South Bruce OPP between Nov. 26 and Jan. 3. Police investigated 84 collisions in that period, four of which involved reported injuries, a police news release said.

“Every impaired driver is a threat to road safety and it only takes one to seriously injure someone that you care about,” Insp. Krista Miller, the South Bruce OPP detachment commander, is quoted saying in the release.

“The (festive impaired driving spot check) campaign has ended, but you can expect to see R.I.D.E. checks all year long in southern Bruce County to deter this dangerous and illegal choice.”