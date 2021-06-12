Five new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in Grey-Bruce

Article content

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday by the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

Three of the cases are from Owen Sound, while single cases were reported from both West Grey and Arran-Elderslie.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit says there are now 35 active local cases of the novel coronavirus and 64 active high-risk contacts.

So far during the pandemic, 1,384 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Grey-Bruce. Public health says that includes 397 cases involving a variant of concern. 1,342 cases are now resolved.

No local residents are in hospital in Grey-Bruce with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Four people from other health unit areas are in hospital in Grey-Bruce with the virus.