Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Grey-Bruce Saturday

Article content

Five new local cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday to the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

Two of the cases were from Hanover, while the others were from Owen Sound, West Grey and Southgate.

There are now 19 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the two counties, according to public health’s daily situation report for Saturday. There are also three active probable cases and 167 active high-risk contacts of confirmed cases in the region. One person is currently hospitalized in Grey-Bruce with a confirmed case of the virus.

To date, 679 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce. Public health says 659 of those cases have been resolved.

One person has died of the virus in the region.

The health unit says 1,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Grey-Bruce.

No long-term care facilities, daycares or schools are currently under an outbreak.