Five new COVID-19 cases reported locally both Saturday and Sunday
For a second straight day, five new local cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday by the Grey Bruce Health Unit.
They bring to 41 the number of active cases in the two counties, according to public health’s daily situation report for Sunday.
Two of Sunday’s new cases were from West Grey, while single cases were reported from South Bruce, Saugeen Shores and Hanover.
There are also 64 active high-risk contacts of confirmed cases in the region.
Public health says 1,393 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce since the pandemic began in March 2020, but 1,352 of those cases are now resolved.
The region has had 397 cases involving a variant of concern. Three of the currently active cases involve a VOC.
No local residents are currently hospitalized in Grey-Bruce with a confirmed case of the virus. However, four people from outside of the region have been transferred to a local hospital with COVID-19 and two people from Grey-Bruce are in hospital outside of the region with a confirmed case of the virus.
Five deaths attributed to the virus have been reported in Grey-Bruce.
Three of the new cases reported Saturday were from Owen Sound, while single cases were from Arran-Elderslie and West Grey.
A team of clinical staff from the Grey Bruce Health Unit provided support Saturday at Brampton’s Hockey Hub mass vaccination centre, established by local nuclear generator Bruce Power and a coalition of organizations, businesses and unions.
The local staff was on hand to support site vaccinations and share processes to administer the shots to large numbers of clients using the Hockey Hub model, developed by Grey-Bruce medical officer of health Dr. Ian Arra, according to a news release from Bruce Power.
Through collaboration between Peel Public Health and the Grey Bruce Health Unit, the site at the CAA Centre is on track to set a daily record for an eight-hour shift of 6,300 vaccinations, the release said.
“The tremendous effort and collaboration between public health, Ontario’s business community and all levels of government has been truly outstanding,” James Scongack, Bruce Power’s executive vice-president of corporate affairs & operational services, said in a news release.
“Bruce Power is proud to stand alongside so many businesses that have leveraged their resources and logistical expertise to support in the province’s vaccination efforts.”
The Hockey Hub was established to provide Peel Region with greater capacity to deliver more vaccines in the race against COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant, which is spreading in the region, the release said.
Bruce Power also supported the establishment of three Hockey Hubs operated by the Grey Bruce Health Unit – in Owen Sound, Kincardine and Hanover.