Five new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, outbreak at Lee Manor declared over

The Sun Times
Dec 21, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on Feb. 18, 2020. Nexus Science Communication/via Reuters PHOTO BY SOCIAL MEDIA/Reuters

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 Monday and declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Lee Manor in Owen Sound over.

The outbreak at the long-term care home was declared on Dec. 11 when a staff member tested positive for the virus. No others tested positive inside the facility.

COVID-19 outbreaks declared over the weekend at The Village Seniors Long-Term Care home in Hanover and Errinrung Long-Term Care in Thornbury are ongoing. More than one staff member is said to have tested positive at Village Seniors while a single Errinrung staff member tested positive Sunday.

An outbreak of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility is declared when one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are identified in the home.

The newest COVID-19 cases in the region were reported in Southgate (2), West Grey, Saugeen Shores and Saugeen First Nation.

The case at Saugeen First Nation is the first COVID-19 infection confirmed within a local First Nations community.

There are now 34 active and confirmed cases in the region along with 12 probable active cases and 171 high-risk contacts associated with active cases.

Four COVID-19 patients from Grey-Bruce are currently hospitalized.

To date, 441 Grey-Bruce residents have contracted COVID-19 including 40 healthcare workers. Of those, 384 have recovered and 23 were referred to other health units.

Health units throughout the province reported a combined 2,123 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The majority of new cases were found in the Greater Toronto Area including Toronto (611), Peel Region (192), and York Region (192).

Cases in Windsor-Essex shot up by 138 Monday as well.

Thirteen other public health units in the province reported double-digit increases.

Provincial health officials released new modelling numbers Monday that revealed 300 people will need intensive care beds in 10 days under all future scenarios, even under a zero-growth scenario. In the “worst-case” scenario, 1,500 intensive care beds will be needed by mid-January.

The same projections show that even with a “flattening of the curve”, health officials expect there will be over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported per day in Ontario early in the new year.