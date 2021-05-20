





Article content A former director of operations and program development at the Grey Bruce Health Unit is suing the board of health for nearly $500,000, citing wrongful dismissal, breach of contract and moral and aggravated damages. In a statement of claim filed Jan. 15, 2021, in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Karen Sweiger says she was forced into early retirement in 2019 after 32 years of service at the health unit and being accused of taking part in or being negligent of financial impropriety. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Former director suing board of health, claiming wrongful dismissal Back to video The Board of Health for the Grey Bruce Health Unit filed a statement of defence and counterclaim dated April 28, 2021, seeking nearly $80,000. The board seeks repayment of over five months of unapproved sick leave payments, benefits, and legal fees. The board claims Sweiger was problematic as a director at the health unit and her performance shortcomings contributed to a loss of $120,000 over three years.

Article content None of the allegations outlined in the court documents of wither side have been tested in court. Sweiger says that after reporting to the medical officer of health and CEO, Dr. Ian Arra, that, to her knowledge citing audits and reviews, no funds were missing, Arra accused her of being negligent at best and at worst having participated in the financial mismanagement of a sexual health clinic. “On July 23, 2018, Dr. Arra stated to the Plaintiff, words to the effect of “It looks bad for you and you are responsible for the missing money and if you retire it will go away. We can have a party for you and staff would think you retired rather than knowing you were involved in criminal activity,” the statement of claim reads. Three days later, Sweiger claims Arra stated “it would be best if (Sweiger) was gone before the Ministry investigation starts, and that they could garnish her wages to make up any shortfalls”. Sweiger became distressed and went on sick leave, her statement of claim reads. In their statement of defence and counterclaim, the health unit states Sweiger’s performance as a director of operations and program development was “extremely problematic”. The health unit claims Sweiger failed to note and report misdirected billings resulting in a loss of approximately $120,000 to the health unit over three years. The health unit claims it met with Sweiger on two occasions in July 2018 to discuss options including taking courses in management to improve her performance, returning to the role of manager, being terminated for cause, or taking early retirement “something she had clearly indicated she had been contemplating previously as she had submitted her name for early retirement for the Board of Health’s consideration.”

Article content The health unit says in both meetings Sweiger indicated early retirement would be her preference. The health unit says Sweiger worked her last day at the health unit on or about Friday, July 27, 2018, “claiming that she was on sick leave.” On Oct. 2, 2018, the parties met and Sweiger says she was told she had 48 hours to decide whether to retire or be terminated with cause. The health unit says Sweiger was presented with several options at the meeting, termination for cause, a respectful retirement, or continuing with her medical leave but requiring her to provide sufficient proof of her disability. Following the meeting, the parties engaged in negotiations to fully and finally resolve all matters related to her employment which resulted in Minutes of Settlement and a Full and Final Release which were executed on January 9, 2019, as well as a non-disparagement clause. Both parties agree Arra signed the minutes of settlement on behalf of the employer. Sweiger’s claim goes on to say she subsequently learned Arra made statements at a directors forum on February 26, 2019, “alleging employee theft, embezzlement, extortion, and signing of cheques inappropriately occurred and that in 2019 they (the Employer) was going soft.” She claims Arra told the directors if anyone was caught stealing in the future they would be walked out by the police and not human resources. Sweiger claims comments made by Arra breached the terms of the memorandum of settlement as the statements were intentionally disparaging and defamatory and designed to cause her harm. She claims to have suffered irreparable harm to her reputation and has negatively affected her standing in the community, both locally and professionally, and that breach of the memorandum of settlement is so fundamental that minutes of settlement ought to be set aside and seeks a determination that she was wrongfully dismissed.

Article content In its statement of defence and counterclaim, the health unit says Arra made comments at the February 29, 2019, all-staff meeting indicating that as the new MOH a “new sheriff in town” would not tolerate certain misconduct. “Since the Plaintiff was employed at a Director level, there would be no reason for anyone to infer that Dr. Arra was referring to the Plaintiff” the claim reads. “Dr. Arra made it clear that while situations had occurred at other public health units, they would not be tolerated at all at the Health Unit. In particular, Dr. Arra explicitly and repeatedly referenced situations in the Algoma Public Health Unit,” the claim reads. Arra used examples such as submitting false mileage claims and false sick-day requests. Arra warned any serious misconduct of fraud would not be tolerated and would entail serious repercussions, involving the police, loss of professional status or the ability to work elsewhere, the health unit says in its statement. On Jan. 17, 2019, Sweiger says, she was walked out of the health unit by a human resources manager and information technology manager in “plain view of staff” despite no established practice of walking retirees out of the building. The health unit denies that it treated Sweiger in a humiliating fashion and that her final day of employment was Jan. 12. The health unit says there was nothing inappropriate about the treatment of Sweiger on the final day of employment and it adhered to standard protocol.

Article content Sweiger says a retirement party was scheduled for March 26, 2019. Sweiger says the party was scheduled during a director’s forum meeting. Neither Arra nor any members from the board of health attended the party. Sweiger alleges this was done to send a clear message she was being dismissed rather than retiring. The health unit contends the party was not an official event, that it was well attended by community leaders, health unit managers and staff, and that invitations were not sent to the board of health or Arra. In its statement of defence and counterclaim, the board agreed with the location of the health unit in Owen Sound, the duration of Sweiger’s employment at the health unit, and that Arra signed the minutes of settlement on behalf of the employer. The board of health denies the balance of the allegations contained in Sweiger’s statement of claim, it said. The board says it made a formal demand for particulars “seeking details regarding the sweeping and unsubstantiated allegations” on Feb. 12, 2021, that has not been provided “despite numerous follow-ups.”

