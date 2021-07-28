Former Hanover church now a concert venue, school

The former Hanover Baptist Church is has been turned into a concert venue and performing and visual arts-focussed private high school.

It was purchased by Symphony in the Barn, the charitable organization responsible for the annual classical music concerts at Glencolton Farms near Durham.

This year’s concerts begin Friday night and one concert Sunday will be performed in the former church, at 381 10th St. in Hanover. The 108-year-old downtown building will also serve as a winter and spring concert venue.

Hanover Mayor Sue Paterson is quoted in a concert program congratulating Symphony in the Barn for promoting arts and culture and contributing to Hanover as a cultural hub.

“We thank you for preserving this historical building and look forward to the wonderful concerts, events and educational opportunities being offered that will celebrate and grow culture in Hanover.”

The festival organization was planning to build a concert hall, said Michael Schmidt, who founded the music festival 26 years ago and lives and farms at Glencolton Farms.

Instead, the board bought the church for a tenth of the cost of building a new hall, he said. A member of the church approached Schmidt because the church was too costly for the congregation to maintain, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I looked at the church and was blown away by the beautiful artwork within the church, the woodworking and the acoustics,” Schmidt said. He proposed to the board members of Symphony in the Barn that they buy it.

“It is our desire to preserve the church as it is in its splendour and its beauty and not turn it into apartments or something else.” That appealed to church members, he said.