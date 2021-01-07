Former Tenneco plant purchased with plans to bring in businesses

Rob Gowan
Jan 07, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
The former Tenneco plant in Owen Sound on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

Less than a year after production ended at the Tenneco plant in Owen Sound, the property has been sold with plans to bring new tennants into the vacant building.

The same local ownership group, known as 1799 Corporation, that owns the former PPG property next door in the city’s eastside industrial park has purchased the now vacant Tenneco plant.

Ownership group member Peter Van Dolder said Thursday that they see strong potential in the building to be repurposed to house a variety of businesses.

“We lost our big industry, North America did, but there is opportunity for smaller to mid-sized businesses,” Van Dolder said.

“It is an industrial-zoned property so that will allow quite a few different uses, like storage, warehousing and small- to mid-sized manufacturing.”

The former plant property at 1800 17th St. E. is just under 32 acres in size and includes an approximately 300,000-square-foot building with about 18,000 square feet of office space. Other features include eight loading docks and parking for approximately 500 vehicles. It is zoned heavy industrial.

“The building is really well built, there is good power to the building, there is good gas and there is good water,” said Van Dolder. “It is a good, solid building and we will try to diversify it and repurpose it for small- to medium-sized business.”

Van Dolder said they already have some interest in the property and he had plans to show it to a group on Thursday afternoon.

“Hopefully some things will come with it,” he said.

Hopefully we get some more good news with some business coming this way.”

The building housed Tenneco, formerly known as Monroe, up until last year. Vehicle ride control parts such as shocks and struts were manufactured there until production ceased in the spring.

The plant, which opened in 1975, employed nearly 500 people when it was announced in October 2018 that it would close.

Van Dolder said there was still a bit of clean-up to do in the plant with a bit of manufacturing equipment yet to be removed.

“It will take a month or two to get that cleaned up,” said Van Dolder. “Then basically as prospective interest and users come along we will see how it can be compartmentized and how we can get it to work for them.”

Van Dolder said he is hopeful that they can again bring some business to the area and the employment that comes with it.

“I can see it happening,” said Van Dolder. “We see what is happening in our residential sector with people moving out of the GTA, and I believe there is some movement coming to our town and coming to our area.”

Van Dolder said the ownership group that purchased the property is made up of eight people.

The same group purchased the former PPG plant property, now known as the Peninsula Pro Growth Business Park, on the southeast corner of 16th Avenue East and 20th Street East That property houses two companies that are suppliers for Bruce Power’s major component replacement project – BWXT Canada Ltd. And Brotech Precision CNC – as well as some warehouse space for other business.

“We worked at revitalizing it and brought some nice opportunities to Owen Sound,” Van Dolder said. “It has worked out quite well with some new businesses and we some of the same things with this facility.”

Van Dolder did not disclose the purchase price of the property, which he said cost “enough.” A listing with Cushman and Wakefield Southwestern Real Estate Brokerage included an asking price of $7.2 million.

Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy said Thursday that it was great to hear that the large property could again be housing some businesses.

“It is an important piece of property for development or redevelopment, whether it be commercial or industrial,” said Boddy. “We are pleased a local group has bought it given their success at managing these properties in Owen Sound and helping our community’s economy.”

Boddy said he too can see the desire businesses might have in relocating out of the bigger cities and into a community like Owen Sound.

“If you have a product that you can ship from anywhere, you can ship it from here as easily as other places,” said Boddy. “Moving up here can provide the owner and the staff with a better lifestyle perhaps than in bigger cities.”