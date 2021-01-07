Former Tenneco plant purchased with plans to bring in businesses

Article content
Less than a year after production ended at the Tenneco plant in Owen Sound, the property has been sold with plans to bring new tennants into the vacant building.
The same local ownership group, known as 1799 Corporation, that owns the former PPG property next door in the city’s eastside industrial park has purchased the now vacant Tenneco plant.
Ownership group member Peter Van Dolder said Thursday that they see strong potential in the building to be repurposed to house a variety of businesses.
“We lost our big industry, North America did, but there is opportunity for smaller to mid-sized businesses,” Van Dolder said.
“It is an industrial-zoned property so that will allow quite a few different uses, like storage, warehousing and small- to mid-sized manufacturing.”
The former plant property at 1800 17th St. E. is just under 32 acres in size and includes an approximately 300,000-square-foot building with about 18,000 square feet of office space. Other features include eight loading docks and parking for approximately 500 vehicles. It is zoned heavy industrial.