Four charged in Lucknow drug bust
Article content
South Bruce OPP charged four people with drug-related offences after officers executed a search warrant at a property along Willoughby Street in Lucknow on Aug. 13.
Police seized methamphetamine and oxycodone worth an estimated $4,845, police said in a news release.
Four charged in Lucknow drug bust Back to video
Police also seized what they called offence-related property including: digital scales, cellphones, a stolen pick-up truck and a stolen all-terrain vehicle worth $29,500 all told.
Four people from Huron-Kinloss are facing charges as a result of this investigation and their charges will be before the court Oct. 27.