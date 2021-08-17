Four charged in Lucknow drug bust

Article content

South Bruce OPP charged four people with drug-related offences after officers executed a search warrant at a property along Willoughby Street in Lucknow on Aug. 13.

Police seized methamphetamine and oxycodone worth an estimated $4,845, police said in a news release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Four charged in Lucknow drug bust Back to video

Police also seized what they called offence-related property including: digital scales, cellphones, a stolen pick-up truck and a stolen all-terrain vehicle worth $29,500 all told.

Four people from Huron-Kinloss are facing charges as a result of this investigation and their charges will be before the court Oct. 27.