Four COVID-19 cases added to Grey-Bruce total on Sunday

Article content

Four more COVID-19 cases were reported by the Grey Bruce Health Unit on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the region to 1,294 since the pandemic began.

The cases reported on Sunday included one each in Southgate, Owen Sound, The Blue Mountains and Saugeen Shores.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Four COVID-19 cases added to Grey-Bruce total on Sunday Back to video

The health unit reported eight new cases on Saturday, including two each in Southgate, South Bruce, Huron-Kinloss and Arran-Elderslie.

There are 52 cases that are still active in Grey-Bruce, including 34 that are variants of concern.

There are 198 active high-risk contacts associated with the active cases, according to the daily Situation Report.

A total of 1,235 cases are considered resolved.

There are three local cases hospitalized in Grey-Bruce, along with five cases that have been transferred to the area’s intensive care units from other health units. Those cases remain with the transferring health units and are not reflected in local case counts.