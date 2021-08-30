Four COVID-19 cases reported in Grey-Bruce on Monday

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The new cases included two each in South Bruce and South Bruce Peninsula, according to the daily situation report, which includes testing and case counts up to midnight on Sunday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Four COVID-19 cases reported in Grey-Bruce on Monday Back to video

There are 21 active cases in Grey-Bruce, along with 49 active high-risk contacts associated with them.

There were two new cases reported Sunday – in Saugeen Shores and Grey Highlands – and three new cases reported Saturday – in The Blue Mountains, Saugeen Shores and South Bruce.

There have now been 2,248 confirmed cases of the virus in the two counties, 2,201 of which are considered resolved.

There are four people hospitalized in Grey-Bruce due to the virus, according to the report.

There have been 22 deaths attributed to the virus in Grey-Bruce.

There have been 118 cases reported in health-care workers who live in the two counties.

The lone outbreak in the region remains at the Kelso Villa Retirement Home in Owen Sound.

That outbreak was declared on Aug. 6 and as of last week, 20 people at the home had been infected – five staff and 15 residents. The vast majority of people who work and live at the home are vaccinated, according to the health unit. One resident has died.

The last reported positive case at Kelso Villa had been recorded Aug. 19, with the outbreak declared over after 14 days without a new case.

A total of 224,966 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Grey-Bruce, including 2,009 in the past seven days.

The province reported 694 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, down from Sunday’s 740 cases, but with a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, that rate is the highest it has been since early June.

There were no new deaths reported in Ontario on Monday.