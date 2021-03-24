Four Grey County paramedics honoured for supporting vulnerable patients
Four Grey County paramedics have been honoured for their work with vulnerable patients in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alysha Carlaw, Katie Gibbons, Sonia Smart and Paula Trombley have each received medical director’s commendation awards for their efforts to assist patients enrolled in the county’s community paramedicine program as well as other vulnerable patients in the community.
Recipients are chosen by physicians in the Southwest Ontario Regional Base Hospital Program, which provides medical oversight to about 1,400 primary and advanced care paramedics who serve a population of roughly one million people.
“COVID-19 has made it clear that people who are already vulnerable are the most at risk during a pandemic,” Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks said in a statement.
“Even with the pressures of a pandemic, Grey County paramedics were committed to protecting their patients and helping them endure the added risk and challenges of lockdowns and restrictions. I commend the whole team and am proud to see Alysha, Katie, Sonia and Paula recognized for going above and beyond during this crisis.”
The four community paramedics assisted patients through the home visitation program and community clinics throughout the pandemic.
Patients were contacted biweekly for check-ins, to assess their needs and educate them on COVID-19 safety, the county says. When required, referrals were provided for home care for added supports, to 211 for social supports, addictions and mental health counselling and more.
The county says as the pandemic progressed, the program expanded to include other high-need patients.
The program also laid the foundation for new 911 patient navigator positions, which support first response and also follow up with patients who often call the emergency number.
The medical director’s commendation awards recognize paramedics who “display outstanding clinical judgment, leadership or who participate in education or administrative roles over and above normal responsibilities. Recipients may also advance paramedicine through advocacy and help recommend and adopt improvements to the current system,” the county says.
The awards were presented by a team of physicians serving the area, including regional medical director Dr. Matthew Davis, local medical advisor Dr. Sunil Mehta of Grey Bruce Health Services and local medical director Dr. Sean Doran.
“Every year we receive numerous nominations regarding outstanding clinical work that is being done by paramedics within the Southwest Ontario Regional Base Hospital region. It’s spectacular to see all the high-level care going above and beyond the call to duty in southwestern Ontario, including the work done by Alysha Carlaw, Katie Gibbons, Sonia Smart and Paula Trombley,” Davis said.
“Each demonstrates the delivery of excellent pre-hospital care for the citizens of Grey County. We are proud to recognize their achievement with the presentation of the medical director’s commendation award.”