Four more COVID-19 cases added to regional total Wednesday

Greg Cowan
Dec 30, 2020  •   •  3 minute read
This handout illustration image obtained Feb. 27 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. HANDOUT / NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH/AF

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Two of the newest cases were reported in Owen Sound while Grey Highlands and Kincardine each had a single case.

There are now 25 active cases confirmed in the region with 17 active probable cases and 138 high-risk contacts associated with active cases. Two COVID-19 patients in Grey-Bruce are in hospital.

Probable cases are people who are symptomatic and high-risk contacts but have not yet been confirmed to have COVID-19 via a lab test.

There have been 12 probable cases noted in Huron-Kinloss since Dec. 21 according to the health unit’s daily situation report. Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said that number represents a large family.

“In this case, they didn’t all want to be tested and that’s quite all right as long as they’re isolating. There is no issue there,” Arra said.

To date, 483 people in Grey-Bruce have been infected with COVID-19 including 41 healthcare workers. Of those, 429 people have recovered and 29 were referred to other health units.

One outbreak remains active in the region at Normanby Community School in Ayton. The health unit confirmed the outbreak associated with the school on the evening of Dec. 22 after schools had closed for the Christmas break. Two cases were linked to a class in the school and evidence of transmission was determined. They remain the only two cases associated with the outbreak according to the health unit.

No deaths in Grey-Bruce have been linked to COVID-19.

The health unit’s daily situation report does not include the region’s test per cent positive rate, and Arra said that’s because the health unit doesn’t see much value in including the statistic.

“It’s going to generate more questions than answers and won’t really provide the public with any more information,” Arra said.

The percent positive rate is the percentage of all COVID-19 tests performed that were positive for the virus. For example, if 100 people were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and 10 people were positive the percent positive rate or “positivity rate” would be 10 per cent.

The rate can be used to track the level of COVID-19 transmission in the community and can show how widespread the infection is in an area. It’s one of the data sets used by the province in its colour-coded COVID-19 response framework.

Arra said the health unit talked about including the data in the local situation report, but ultimately decided against it. He said too much depended on who was tested on what day and for what reasons.

Arra said if mostly symptomatic people were tested one day the per cent positive rate could be very high, yet if the next day it’s mostly asymptomatic people who were tested – to visit a relative in long-term care or because they’re associated with a possible outbreak – the per cent positive rate could be very low.

“It’s apples to oranges. It’s meaningless more or less,” he said. “I don’t see much value to it.”

The per cent positive rate can be found for all regions in Ontario at the provincial government’s COVID-19 website, although the data is often delayed in its reporting by a week or more.

On Dec. 16, the most recent data for Grey-Bruce, 467 tests were processed and the per cent positive rate was 1.2 per cent. The highest reported per cent positive rate in Grey-Bruce was two per cent on Nov. 19.

Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 2,923 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

That number is a new single-day high. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 73,419 cases were considered active in Ontario.

Health officials also reported 19 additional COVID-19-linked deaths as hospitalizations increased to 1,177 including 323 patients in intensive care units. There were 204 COVID-19 patients who required a ventilator to breathe on  Wednesday, according to provincial statistics.