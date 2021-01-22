Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported four new COVID-19 cases Friday, including three long-term care residents from Huron-Perth transferred to the hospital in Kincardine.

One new case was found in West Grey.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Four new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, three are LTC residents from Huron-Perth Back to video

Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said he didn’t know why the decision to move long-term care patients from their home in Huron-Perth to a Grey-Bruce hospital was made. He said the patients are “low-level” care and therefore not reported as hospital cases in the daily situation report. He went on to say hospital resources are at a premium and stays expensive – $2,000 a night – and generally long-term care residents are better off isolating at their homes if at all possible.

Arra didn’t want to speculate about the transfer of long-term care patients to the Kincardine hospital for isolation and said he would know more Monday after meeting with hospital leadership.

Huron Perth Public Health was reporting six active long-term care home outbreaks, two active retirement home outbreaks and one active hospital outbreak Friday, according to its website.