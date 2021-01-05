Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Grey-Bruce Tuesday

The Sun Times
Jan 05, 2021  •   •  1 minute read
This image courtesy of The National Institutes of Health(NIH)/NIAD-RML shows a scanning electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. Photo by HANDOUT /National Institutes of Health/AF

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday — a single case each in West Grey and Hanover and a pair of cases in Owen Sound.

There are now 43 active and known COVID-19 cases  in the region with 10 probable cases and 135 high-risk contacts.

The health unit defines probable cases as high-risk contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases who are displaying symptoms but have not yet been tested for COVID-19 or received their test results.

Two people with COVID-19 remained hospitalized Tuesday.

Sepoy Manor in Lucknow remains under a declared COVID-19 outbreak after a staff member tested positive for the virus on Saturday. COVID-19 outbreaks are automatically triggered at long-term care facilities in Ontario when a single associated case is found.

To date, 534 people in Grey-Bruce have contracted COVID-19 including 41 healthcare workers. Of those, 459 people have recovered and 32 were referred to other health units.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

No deaths have been attributed to the disease locally.

The number of Ontarians hospitalized with COVID-19 was reportedly 1,347 Tuesday including 352 patients in intensive care units.

A total of 245 people with COVID-19 are on ventilators and the COVID-19 death toll increased by 51.

Meanwhile, health units throughout the province reported 3,128 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the seven-day average to over 3,000 confirmed cases for the first time since the virus arrived in Ontario.

More than 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Ontario and 117 people have completed a two-shot cycle completing the vaccination process.

Premier Doug Ford said vaccination efforts in the province will be “ramping up” in the next few weeks.