Four new COVID-19 cases reported locally in Grey-Bruce

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Grey Bruce Health Unit Sunday, according to public health’s daily situation report released Monday afternoon.

Two of the new cases were from Owen Sound, with the others from Southgate and Huron-Kinloss.

They bring to 24 the number of active cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce. Public health says one local resident is currently in hospital with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

There are also 179 active high-risk contacts of confirmed cases, public health says.

As of 11:59 Sunday, 687 people in Grey-Bruce had tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Four new local cases were also reported Saturday, while five new cases were reported Friday.

There are currently no outbreaks in long-term care facilities, daycare centres or schools in Grey-Bruce.

Fifteen-hundred doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered locally.