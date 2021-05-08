Four new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Grey-Bruce

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Grey Bruce Health Unit Saturday, marking the 10th straight day that the local new daily case count has been in the single digits.

Single new cases were from Owen Sound, Meaford, Kincardine and West Grey, according to public health’s daily situation report for Saturday.

There are now 45 known active cases of the novel coronavirus in Grey-Bruce and 138 active high-risk contacts.

Three local residents are in hospital with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and there have been four deaths attributed to the virus in Grey-Bruce so far.

Public health says the region has had 1,238 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began. That includes 304 cases involving a variant of concern. Thirty cases involving a variant of concern are currently considered active.

Public health says 1,187 local COVID-19 cases have been resolved.

On the vaccine front, 67,107 doses have been administered so far in Grey-Bruce, including 6,899 doses given in the past week.