Free construction labourer training starts Oct. 4 in Wiarton

A two-week work placement follows the training, which is for unemployed and under-employed people who are 18 and older. Anyone living in Grey, Bruce, Huron or Perth counties may apply.

The program can accommodate 15 students and some spots remained as of Friday, said Jay Bodrog, the Connect2Skills program co-ordinator. He will also serve as an employment coach to participants after graduation, he said.

It provides basic workplace skills, including how to work with others, communication skills and worksite-related certifications employers require, such as for working at heights and basic power tool operation.

“I would say no experience necessary,” Bodrog said. “What’s more important now in this current employment climate quite honestly is a willingness to work, being motivated, reliable and dependable.”

Those are the priorities employers expressed during an exhaustive consultation, he said.

Connect2Skills ran the same training session in Owen Sound June 14. Its graduates helped with a Habitat for Humanity build at Neyaashiinigmiing this summer.

Funding comes from the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development and the program was arranged by the Four County Labour Market Training Board.

Bodrog said if construction employers are having trouble finding workers, they should consider hiring a Connect2Skills grad. “There’s incentives for employers,” he said, adding program staff can speak to the kind of workers they’d be hiring.

To apply, call 1-888-774-1468 or visit www.connect2skills.ca.