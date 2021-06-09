





Article content The evening after four Muslim Canadian family members were killed in a hate-motivated attack while walking in London, Ont., Waleed Aslam says he arrived home to see his young family strolling back from a visit to Kelso Beach Park. Aslam’s wife was pushing their daughter in a stroller and his son was pedalling a new bike he received for Eid al-Fitr. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Friday's Owen Sound vigil to show solidarity with Muslim community Back to video “As I pulled into my driveway, I saw them coming up the hill and I thought, what if. What if someone runs them over? What if something happens?” the 28-year-old Owen Sound man said Wednesday. Later that night, while on a walk with his wife, he said similar thoughts were running through his head. Aslam, who grew up in Pakistan and has family in the southern United States, said he knows what it’s like to be fearful of a potential attack motivated by hate and Islamophobia. Many members of his Muslim Canadian community live with that fear daily, he said. But the proximity and circumstances of this week’s London attack made it hit home even more, he said.

Article content “I’ve been all over and the one thing that gave me comfort was not here – it doesn’t happen to us. You’re privy to a lot of the ugly stuff that goes on in those other areas, but not us. So that’s what got to me Monday night,” he said. “I grew up in Pakistan and these are fears we had there. We’d go to the mosque – back when things were really bad in Pakistan and we had a bunch of mosque explosions – and my mother would tell us, when you go in prayer, make sure you’re in the first two or three rows and keep an eye on the back row. So those are fears we carry there. But why here? I just don’t get it. So it’s different this time around.” Aslam is one of the organizers of a vigil, set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Owen Sound city hall, that is intended to give people a chance to gather in peaceful solidarity with and for the Muslim community in the wake of the attack in London. The event will include some speeches and people are invited to bring non-perishable food items, which will be donated to a local food program. People are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing at the vigil. Aslam said he is organizing the event with other community members, including some from the Owen Sound Muslim Association. London police say a pickup truck mounted a curb Sunday at about 8:40 p.m. and struck five family members as they were waiting to cross at an intersection. Fifteen-year-old Yumna Salman, her 44-year-old mother Madiha Salman, 46-year-old father Salman Afzaal and 74-year-old grandmother were killed. Yumna’s nine-year-old brother Fayez received serious injuries and was left orphaned.

Article content Police say they believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith and there’s evidence the hate-motivated attack was premeditated. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it an “act of evil” and a terrorist attack. A 20-year-old man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Aslam said he’s experienced a roller coaster of emotions since the attack. He’s upset, disgusted and frustrated, but also angry, he said. The attack has highlighted the importance of no longer brushing off or ignoring instances of micro-aggression or “micro-racism” aimed at minority communities, he said. Hate must be called out for what it is right away, he said, and that includes comments or posts on social media. “From the vigil, I want – and we want – people to be more cognizant of what’s going on and to quash hate as they see it,” he said. “It can even be a trivial conversation on the corner of your street. A lot of people when they’re talking a certain way, they don’t even realize where it’s coming from. But you’re not going to be a bad person if you correct it or interject and say, I don’t think we should be talking like that. And that’s what I want. I want that conversation to be mainstream and to quash hate speech as soon as it comes up.”

