Funding to boost services, programs for businesses at Sydenham Campus

Grey County’s Sydenham Campus is getting an $845,000 funding boost from FedDev Ontario, which county officials say will help take the regional skills training, trades and innovation centre “to the next level.”

The funding will be used to create a maker space and device lab with 3D printers and prototyping equipment at the centre, located in the former Sydenham Community School in Owen Sound.

The technology will be used by small and medium-sized businesses looking to develop new skills, integrate new technologies and commercialize new products, according to those who spoke during a virtual funding announcement Monday.

The FedDev grant will also help the non-profit “business accelerator” Catapult Grey Bruce, housed at the Sydenham Campus, to offer more supports for local entrepreneurs.

“This is great news for the sustainability and growth of our businesses and our regional economy as it will enhance service offerings and business programming for our small business enterprises not to mention create jobs in Grey County,” Steve Furness, manager of economic development, said during the online event.

The funding was announced by Marie-France Lalonde, parliamentary secretary to the minister of economic development and official languages, on behalf of Minister Mélanie Joly.

County officials estimate the funding will help support 75 businesses, produce 10 new products and services and create 50 new jobs.

“This is a significant investment and it’s really going to take us to the next level,” Furness said.

Grey County purchased the 45,000-square-foot former Sydenham school in October 2018 with a plan to turn it into the skills training and innovation centre, which also offers small business support and entrepreneur training.