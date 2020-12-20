Fundraiser spreads cheer to Owen Sound retirement home residents

Article content continued

They had hoped to collect $5,000 to raise enough for gifts for about 300 residents at three homes. But they blew that mark away, eventually raising just over $9,700, enough for the 464 packages containing things like blankets, socks, and game books. The also had enough to assemble an activation package for each of the six homes, that included games, art supplies and canvasses, knitting supplies, bird houses and birdseed and other items for the residents.

“I don’t think we expected to do as well as we did at all,” Eyselein said.

“But we are super happy,” added Macdonald.

Since their fundraiser ended on Dec. 12, the women and others have spent their time shopping, assembling the packages, and preparing for delivery day.

“It started as a little idea and then it just got huge,” Macdonald said. “It has been tonnes of work, but we are happy to do it.”

The idea for the fundraiser came from Macdonald, whose grandmother lives at Kelso Villa. With pandemic-related restrictions and visiting protocols in place at the home it has been hard to see her.

Macdonald saw that it was going to be a different Christmas for many of the residents of the homes, who won’t be able to leave and see family. So she decided to do something for them, and Eyselein came onboard.

They said they have received such positive feedback from everyone involved, including their clients and customers and officials at the homes.

“Even when we were shopping, with the amount of stuff we were getting at each store, they were super happy to get the business,” Eyselein said. “Everybody asked what we were doing and thought it was such a cool idea.”