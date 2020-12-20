Fundraiser spreads cheer to Owen Sound retirement home residents

Rob Gowan
Dec 20, 2020  •   •  3 minute read
Organizers and volunteers of the 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser arrive to deliver gifts to the Kelso Villa Retirement Home in Owen Sound on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

Santa made a pre-Christmas appearance at half-a-dozen seniors homes in Owen Sound on Sunday morning.

But it was a crew of helpers driving pickup trucks that were bearing gifts for the residents of the homes.

Rebecca Macdonald, a bookkeeper at Richard’s No Frills, and Heather Eyselein, owner of The Admiral’s Barbershop, teamed up to lead a fundraiser that resulted in gifts being delivered to 464 residents at six homes.

They were joined by other volunteers, including No Frills employees and Owen Sound firefighters. Santa was there too as they unloaded the gifts out front of Kelso Villa Retirement Home, their first stop of the day.

“It feels so good,” Eyselein said Sunday as residents waved from their windows. “It has been so crappy this year it feels good to make some people happy.”

Calling their fundraiser the 12 Days of Christmas, the women collected donations Dec. 1 to 12 from customers at No Frills and clients at The Admiral’s Barbershop.

They had hoped to collect $5,000 to raise enough for gifts for about 300 residents at three homes. But they blew that mark away, eventually raising just over $9,700, enough for the 464 packages containing things like blankets, socks, and game books. The also had enough to assemble an activation package for each of the six homes, that included games, art supplies and canvasses, knitting supplies, bird houses and birdseed and other items for the residents.

“I don’t think we expected to do as well as we did at all,” Eyselein said.

“But we are super happy,” added Macdonald.

Since their fundraiser ended on Dec. 12, the women and others have spent their time shopping, assembling the packages, and preparing for delivery day.

“It started as a little idea and then it just got huge,” Macdonald said. “It has been tonnes of work, but we are happy to do it.”

The idea for the fundraiser came from Macdonald, whose grandmother lives at Kelso Villa. With pandemic-related restrictions and visiting protocols in place at the home it has been hard to see her.

Macdonald saw that it was going to be a different Christmas for many of the residents of the homes, who won’t be able to leave and see family. So she decided to do something for them, and Eyselein came onboard.

They said they have received such positive feedback from everyone involved, including their clients and customers and officials at the homes.

“Even when we were shopping, with the amount of stuff we were getting at each store, they were super happy to get the business,” Eyselein said. “Everybody asked what we were doing and thought it was such a cool idea.”

And the homes are very appreciative of the gifts as well.

“I had no idea it was going to be this big,” said Christine Cameron, activation co-ordinator at Kelso Villa. “They did a fabulous job. This is just amazing.”

She said it has been a tough year for everyone during the pandemic, and particularly the seniors, who haven’t had the chance to visit with family as much as they want to.

“It is just adding some cheer to their Christmas,” said Cameron. “It is important to them.”

Cameron said they have kept the delivery of the gifts a surprise for the residents, though some may have been tipped off by the commotion in the parking lot on Sunday as the gifts were delivered along with Santa Claus, the No Frills banana mascot and a city fire truck.

“For everybody in the building to get a gift is really nice,” said Cameron. “It means a lot not just to the residents, but to the staff too.”

And the organizers said the idea has been such a success this year that they expect it is something they are going to continue going forward.

“I feel like if we didn’t do it, people would be disappointed,” Eyselein said.