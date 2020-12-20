Fundraiser spreads cheer to Owen Sound retirement home residents

Article content
Santa made a pre-Christmas appearance at half-a-dozen seniors homes in Owen Sound on Sunday morning.
But it was a crew of helpers driving pickup trucks that were bearing gifts for the residents of the homes.
Rebecca Macdonald, a bookkeeper at Richard’s No Frills, and Heather Eyselein, owner of The Admiral’s Barbershop, teamed up to lead a fundraiser that resulted in gifts being delivered to 464 residents at six homes.
They were joined by other volunteers, including No Frills employees and Owen Sound firefighters. Santa was there too as they unloaded the gifts out front of Kelso Villa Retirement Home, their first stop of the day.
“It feels so good,” Eyselein said Sunday as residents waved from their windows. “It has been so crappy this year it feels good to make some people happy.”
Calling their fundraiser the 12 Days of Christmas, the women collected donations Dec. 1 to 12 from customers at No Frills and clients at The Admiral’s Barbershop.