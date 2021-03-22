Fundraising still a struggle for many local charities: survey







Fundraising continues to be a challenge for many Grey-Bruce charities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stretch into its second year, a new survey by Community Foundation Grey Bruce has found. Just over one-third of the 64 local charities and non-profit organizations that responded to the survey said they have been able to maintain only 25 per cent of their fundraising compared to previous years. Respondents were also asked to rank the type of funding needed to keep their doors open, with 42 per cent identifying operational funding as their top need. Program grants ranked second. "For us, I think the biggest takeaway was understanding that operating funding is very important to organizations at this particular time," Community Foundation Grey Bruce executive director Stuart Reid said in an interview Monday. "Because the foundation offers project grants to local charities, we are very conscious of the fact that they need operational support to offer projects to the community."

The foundation is now inviting charities and non-profits to apply by April 15 for the latest intake of community grant applications. Reid said the foundation has decided that for this intake only, it will be increasing the allowance for operational and administration support from the usual 10 per cent of the project's budget to 25 per cent. "It's an effort on our part to be responsive to the impacts that COVID and the pandemic have had on our charitable sector in Grey and Bruce," he said. The survey's findings were "very helpful" to the foundation in making that decision, he said. Community Foundation Grey Bruce conducted the survey over the past month to determine how local charities and non-profits are fairing in relation to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic. Ten questions were asked on topics related to organizational health, human resources and employment and the ability to fundraise. Almost half of the charities that participated said they support services for children and youth, while 44 per cent offer services related to health and wellness and 42 per cent have education and learning services. The survey found that 41 per cent of the local organizations that have received government or other forms of COVID-19 relief over the past year have used wage subsidies and 24 per cent took advantage of the Emergency Community Support Fund, administered by the foundation and United Way Bruce Grey. The survey also asked local charities to indicate the current perceived level of risk to their organization's viability.

Reid said he was pleased to see that the majority of respondents – about 47 per cent – identified the risk as low-level, while 44 per cent said mid-level. Two respondents indicated a high level of risk, while three chose no risk. "From the people we surveyed, there wasn't a high level or an emergency indicated from the responses," he said. About 22 per cent of the respondents said their organization has been able to maintain 75 to 100 per cent of their fundraising goals amid the pandemic. Other comments made by respondents related to the challenges of technology for themselves and their clients, increased operating costs of program delivery, donor fatigue and struggles with the engagement of members, volunteers, clients and the community during these difficult times, Reid said. Community Foundation Grey Bruce has two intakes for community grants – one in April and another in September. As part of last year's April intake, the foundation provided a combined $85,000 in community grants to 29 organizations. The amount of grants that will be given out this spring is not yet known, Reid said, as the foundation is still calculating year-end totals from 2020. He expects grant recipients will be announced in May or early June. Applicant's projects must benefit local communities in one of the following categories: arts and culture; recreation; the well-being of children and youth; reduction of poverty; education; environment; or health and wellness of Grey-Bruce residents. Funding up to $5,000 may be requested for projects and programs that provide support for disadvantaged children and families. Applications for projects that do not provide that kind of support can be submitted for up to $3,000. Online community grant application forms are available at communityfoundationgreybruce.com.

