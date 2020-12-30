Article content

The Township of Georgian Bluffs will suspend its garbage bag tag program throughout the province’s 28-day lockdown.

The township made the announcement in a media release distributed Tuesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Garbage bag tag program suspended in Georgian Bluffs through lockdown Back to video

“The health and safety of our residents is the township’s top priority, therefore we encourage all residents to adhere to the direction of the province and Grey Bruce Public Health and only travel for essential purposes,” the township said in a release.

Georgian Bluffs residents will be able to place bags of garbage untagged for curbside pickup on regularly-scheduled collection days until Jan. 23. Each residence is limited to four bags per collection.

Garbage and recycling times will not be impacted by the lockdown.

For more information contact township CAO Al Meneses at ameneses@georgianbluffs.ca