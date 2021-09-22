GB Arts gala opening Saturday night to showcase artisans
Saturday’s grand opening gala of The Georgian Bay Centre for the Arts has been a long time coming.
The arts centre on Owen Sound’s main street, in the 1940 Kresges store building, which later was home to a downtown bingo hall, still sports the “Bingo Bingo Bingo” sign out front.
That hasn’t helped identify the fledgling arts centre at 938 2nd Ave. E., co-founder Alan McIntosh said Wednesday.
So money raised from the gala, along with a city facade grant, will allow them to take down the bingo signs front and back, spiff up both entrances and add a proper new sign featuring the art centre’s name. The old signs will be hung inside instead.
GB Arts opened in this location in fall of 2019, and soon the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were upon them. Through changing health restrictions and lockdowns, the centre’s operators pushed on.
They offered classes, rented studio spaces, ran a cafe, learning and adapting as they went. When classes weren’t possible, they shifted to take-home meals and craft kits, Classes were held in a tent overlooking the Sydenham River out back this summer.
But they never had a chance to formally host a grand opening, until the event this Saturday starting at 7 p.m.
The $100-a-ticket gala, with suggested gown or black-tie attire, will take place in the entire 6,500-square-foot space. Eight people will be working on artwork or crafts during the evening. Each work will be available for purchase later, when finished.
Art on the walls and crafts on display will also be for sale and will remain for a week after the gala. Half of those proceeds will stay with GB Arts.
The Junction Trio, made up of young jazz musicians, and headliner Julie Michels, will entertain attendees. As many as 100 people may come, to conform with COVID protocols. The patio will be open and there will be food and drinks.
People will be able to walk all through the space, beyond the cafe area at the front, to areas for metal and jewellery work, stained glass, printing and pottery.
The centre holds about 25 to 30 workshops a month — including pottery, painting, fibre arts, glass, woodworking, jewellery, watercolour painting, whittling, embroidery and iPhone photography. This employs artists and crafters who share their years of expertise, in fully equipped workshops.
Co-founders McIntosh, who works in metal, and Morag Budgeon, a jewelry maker, are among four full-time staff in the not-for-profit, which is seeking charitable status.
Funding comes through the centre’s revenue streams, including fundraising, bequests, the cafe, arts and crafts supplies, plus grants. Community donations of time and equipment have also contributed enormously to the centre.
Both founders view the centre as a catalyst for creativity, developing the next generation of artisans, attracting them with a new residency program in the works, and generally fostering respect for the skills needed to do the work, both said.
“Craft I feel has been sort of relegated to sitting at home and beading,” Budgeon said. “And one thing that Alan and I have always talked about is giving craft back its gravitas.”
“So we’ve always felt that we wanted this place to be craft-focussed . . . so having the pottery studios, printmaking, stained glass, jewelry. We do have art and painting, we do cover that as well.”
Once graduated from school, with no access to workshops and equipment, young artists may end up coming to Owen Sound, building up a body of work and staying, driving the ongoing revitalization of downtown, they said.
Artists who come will be able to teach classes, while artist mentors are just next door at the Owen Sound Artists’ Co-op.
McIntosh said GB Arts is a social enterprise because its goal is to give more than it takes.
“On the surface if people look at this and go well, they sell sandwiches and they do workshops,” which is the bulk of what the centre does, and they’d be right, he said. “But it also funds all of the social outreach things that we do.”
That includes the residency program, giving out curb-side craft kits to the Salvation Army and the United Way and having members of REACH, who are developmentally delayed members of the community, attend a free painting workshop and a fundraising show at the co-op next door.
They’ve supported the Eat Local initiative and held a teen mental health awareness event at the centre, McIntosh said.
“Having this as a space to be creative, to meet people, to come and engage in artistic pursuits, that’s a social enterprise because it helps your community,” he said.
For more information about the gala or the centre, contact Morag Budgeon at 519-270-7319 or email info@gbarts.ca