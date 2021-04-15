GBHS, Hanover hospitals limit visits as COVID count rises

Photo by Matt Adam For The Sun Times

Grey Bruce Health Services tightened its visitor policy Thursday, as case counts have soared and the medical officer of health pleaded Wednesday for people to stay home.

Hospital corporation spokeswoman Mary Margaret Crapper said staff have been telling visitors and patients for the past several days that visitor restrictions were coming.

As of Thursday, only essential visitors, who are considered care partners, be it a family member or friend, will be permitted to visit in all hospitals. They’ll be permitted for pediatric patients, women giving birth, and end-of-life patients.

Essential visitors must wear a hospital-supplied mask throughout their visit.

Crapper noted the hospital corporation, with hospital sites in Lion’s Head, Wiarton, Southampton, Meaford, Markdale and Owen Sound, purchased several new iPads with donated funds. These will be offered for virtual patient visits for free, she said.