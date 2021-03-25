GBHU urging those who attended The Pub March 17-18 to get tested

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit says there’s evidence now of COVID-19 transmission among people who were at The Pub in Owen Sound on the evenings of March 17 and 18.

Public health is investigating two cases associated with the establishment at 1005 2nd Ave. E., the health unit said in a statement Thursday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. GBHU urging those who attended The Pub March 17-18 to get tested Back to video

It is “emphasizing the urgency” for anyone who visited The Pub on those evenings to seek testing at the nearest COVID-19 assessment centre.

Public health has contacted people identified as close contacts, but there remain unknown patrons who visited the bar on those dates, the release said.

Anyone who attended the bar on the evenings of March 17 and 18 and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to call public health at 1-800-263-3456 ext. 3000.

Individuals tested in connection with the investigation are not required to isolate, but should limit their activities to essential outings until they have received a negative result, the release said.

There is no additional risk to individuals who attended the bar on any other day. The facility remains open and is working with public health to ensure patron and staff safety.