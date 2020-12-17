Georgian Bluffs adopts recreation and trails plan

Article content

Georgian Bluffs has adopted its new recreation and trails master plan.

Council passed a bylaw Wednesday to adopt the plan, which provides council and staff with direction for its recreational assets over the next decade.

“It is a living document and it is good that we have it done,” Mayor Dwight Burley said Thursday. “It is to give us direction as we go, which is the main reason for it.”

Burley said the master plan will serve as a guide to managing its recreational assets, with changes in direction possible any time an issue arises.

The township’s recreational assets include 10 township parks totalling over 20 hectares, two public boat launches, its multi-use trail that dissects the municipality along the former rail line, ball diamonds, tennis courts, a skateboard park and playgrounds. Three community centres are located in the township, at Derby, Kemble, and in Shallow Lake, which is the only remaining arena with ice.