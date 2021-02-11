





Georgian Bluffs backs local broadband project applications

Georgian Bluffs backs local broadband project applications

Article content Georgian Bluffs council is hoping to soon see better internet service in many areas of the municipality. At its meeting on Wednesday, council directed staff to forward a letter of support for an application by local service provider GBTEL for funding under the Universal Broadband Fund. The company is hoping to receive funding to expand broadband infrastructure to underserviced areas of the municipality. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Georgian Bluffs backs local broadband project applications Back to video Georgian Bluffs Mayor Dwight Burley said on Thursday that internet service is spotty throughout the municipality. “It is all over the municipality. Up in the Kemble area there a lot of bad areas where people can’t even get on for anything,” Burley said. “In a lot of areas it varies. Some are good and some are not.” Burley said he even has issues with service where he is located right across the road from the Cobble Beach golf resort community north of Owen Sound. “We definitely need better service, so any contractor that would like to provide better internet service for the area we will support every one of them,” Burley said, adding that Internet service is one of the areas that are top-of-mind when he talks to ratepayers.

Article content Burley said the COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone realize the importance of having good internet service with more people doing their work and school from home, connecting online for meetings and conferences. “It is just a necessary must,” said Burley. “Even when the pandemic is over we are still going to be using virtual meetings. It is a new reality.” Broadband internet service is also an important economic development tool for the municipality, as it can attract new residents and businesses. “It seems to be the way we used to do business is past and it is completely different now,” Burley said. “A lot of businesspeople are working right from their homes all of the time.” He said that about the only way the municipality can provide support to those residents with poor service is to back the internet service providers. He said financial support is also provided through Grey County and its involvement in the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technologies (SWIFT) project. GBTEL was one of several service providers that were part of an announcement made in December of more than $33 million in broadband upgrades for underserviced areas of Grey-Bruce through SWIFT. Those projects are designed to bring broadband service to more than 5,200 homes and businesses throughout Bruce County and close to 4,000 throughout Grey County over the next couple of years. SWIFT is also hoping to advance its SWIFT 2.0 GigaProject, which aims to deliver 1 Gbps services to 95 per cent of the population in its region by 2026 – which would ensure high-speed broadband connectivity to another 191,000 people currently underserviced throughout Southwestern Ontario.

Article content GBTEL has been conducting a campaign this month to bring fibre optic to neglected areas of Grey-Bruce, by gathering community input on where fibre should be built. An online form is accessible through the company’s social media platforms. GBTEL intends to use the information it gathers to apply for funding through the $1.75-billion Universal Broadband Fund for rural and remote communities launched by the federal government in November. The aim of that fund is to see 98 per cent of Canadians connected to high-speed Internet by 2026. GBTEL president Richard Gils said Thursday that there are many areas of central and northern Grey-Bruce that they would like to bring improved service to. “Generally speaking, we are talking about as much as reasonably possible in Georgian Bluffs, South Bruce Peninsula, Meaford, Chatsworth and Arran-Elderslie,” said Gils. “A large part of the area we cover wirelessly we are trying to apply for in terms of fibre coverage.” Gils said Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), which administers the fund, requires evidence of public and community benefits and that is why it is important to get feedback from local municipalities. If they are successful, Gils said they would like to get started on projects as soon as possible. “Our goal is to get as much fibre in the ground as soon as possible,” he said. “Our goal is to really upgrade everything to 100 meg, if not gigabyte speed as quickly as possible.” GBTEL already has several projects on the go or in the works to improve service, including in the areas of Sauble Beach, Kilsyth, Wiarton, Stokes Bay, Bognor, Chatsworth, Holland Centre, Tara, and at Neyaashiinigmiing. Gils said service providers are also seeing the increased need and demand for better broadband service since the beginning of the pandemic. “We are getting kind of a double whammy,” he said. “We have people moving up from the city so they need faster speeds and then you even have people locally just working from home and they need faster speeds. Everybody needs faster.”

