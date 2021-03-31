





Share this Story: Georgian Bluffs budget makes roads a priority in 2021

Georgian Bluffs budget makes roads a priority in 2021 Photo by Rob Gowan / Rob Gowan/Sun Times

Article content Georgian Bluffs is looking at a proposed 3.46 municipal tax rate increase in 2021. On Tuesday, Georgian Bluffs council held a public meeting where staff presented this year’s draft budget, which includes a proposed tax rate increase of 2.5 per cent over 2020, when combined with county and education rates. For the average home assessed at $289,685 in Georgian Bluffs, the proposed increase for the year would be $77.90. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Georgian Bluffs budget makes roads a priority in 2021 Back to video Mayor Dwight Burley called the draft budget presented by staff a responsible one that puts money toward areas it is needed. “Staff have done an excellent job to show where our faults were and how to correct them and the budget is going to do that,” Burley said. Burley said he is pleased to see the municipality putting funds toward roads with close to $700,000 going into surface treatment, including sections of Carney Street, Park Street and 14th Street West just west of Owen Sound.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Other road projects proposed in the 2021 capital budget include the repaving of Concession 7 between Sideroad 3 and Grey Road 17 at a cost of $225,000, work on the roads around Francis Lake to prepare for municipal assumption of those roads at a cost of $210,000, and $70,000 towards the Elm Street reconstruction near Wiarton, which Georgian Bluffs is splitting 50/50 with South Bruce Peninsula. The budget also includes funds to hire three additional roads staff, including a supervisor. “We are well aware throughout the municipality that there was some work that was done on our roads that was not really what you would call up to snuff,” Burley said. “For instance up in the Brooke area there were streets that were tar and chipped and it wasn’t really done properly. There is a protocol we should be following and we are going to do that so it will never happen again.” Director of Finance and Treasurer Kassandra Rocca identified a number of budget challenges this year, including the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, a backlog of capital work, increased costs of local boards like the conservation authority, fire department and library, contracted services such as the OPP and garbage and recycling, insurance rate increases, staffing constraints, the effects of climate change on roads and drainage, and mandated changes to service levels. Under the proposed budget, the municipality will be required to raise just over $10.5 million from taxation, up about $488,000 from 2020.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The municipality’s total proposed budget for 2021 includes an operating budget of just over $11.1 million and capital and enhancements of just over $3.7 million, for a total budget of just over $14.8 million. Rocca said the 2021 capital budget is actually down from last year, due mostly to staff’s work to whittle down this year’s budget. When the department requests were compiled back in January, the municipality was looking at a 19.4 per cent tax levy increase. The proposed budget would see Georgian Bluffs contribute close to $100,000 from its operating budget towards the biodigester it owns with Chatsworth, up from $60,000 in 2020. The municipalities also intend to contribute $119,000 from the biodigester reserve for capital work at the facility, including $100,000 for a new membrane and netting, $12,000 for a mixer replacement and $7,000 for a gas booster. A feasibility study of the biodigester is expected to be complete prior to the municipal budget being passed. The budget for the Wiarton-Keppel International Airport includes little capital work as the municipality undertakes a feasibility study of that facility. In 2021, the proposed budget is projected to cost the municipality $388,500 in operating and capital expenses along with $67,500 in loan principal and interest costs, for a total of $456,000. In its capital budget the municipality has budgeted $125,000 for pathways to connect a new playground and the community centre in Kilsyth as well as an accessible pathway at the Sarawak Family Park.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Coun. Carol Barfoot expressed disappointment that there was nothing in the budget for the Kemble community centre, but staff said more information would be coming on that facility shortly. Barfoot also expressed concerns about the condition of the lane leading into Centennial Park, something Director of Operations Steve Dollmaier intends to explore further. The budget also includes $50,000 towards the development of a climate change action plan. The estimated reserves of the municipality stood at over $16.4 million at the end of 2020, increasing close to $7.4 million in the past five years. According to the report, it is a good start, but not enough to fund capital asset replacements as those assets reach the end of their lives. In the past four years the municipality had an accumulated infrastructure investment deficit of more than $13.7 million. Burley said the municipality has done well at building up its reserves in the past, but there are just too many things on the go that they need to correct and improve this year. “It is sort of a catch-up for us,” said Burley. “I think it is a very good budget. This shows very good thinking and so on to move the township forward.” The budget will come back before council next month with a report summarizing any changes made as a result of discussions at Tuesday’s meeting. The final budget is expected to be approved in May. On Tuesday, staff also put forward the idea of introducing a development charge for new residential home construction in the municipality.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The report assumes a development charge of $6,176 per single dwelling. With 51 permits for new single dwellings issued in 2020, that would equate to just under $315,000, which would go to reserves to fund increased demand on services such as roads, water, sewer, parks and fire services. The create such a charge the municipality would first have to complete a development charges background study. Rocca said that while Georgian Bluffs currently doesn’t have development charges, most lower-tier municipalities in the area do. Georgian Bluffs currently collects a Grey County development charge, which is then remitted to the county. “We would really like council to consider implementing these charges,” Rocca said. “The current demand on our services cannot be maintained without these charges.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound