





Share this Story: Georgian Bluffs reminding residents of how to avoid attracting bears

Georgian Bluffs reminding residents of how to avoid attracting bears Photo by Sun Times files

Article content Georgian Bluffs is informing its residents about bears after sightings of the animals in the municipality this spring. The municipality intends to post some information on its website about what people should do when encountering the animals and how to prevent bear encounters. The move comes after the animals were spotted in the municipality in recent days, particularly in the northern areas around Lake Charles, Kemble, Big Bay and beyond. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Georgian Bluffs reminding residents of how to avoid attracting bears Back to video Clerk Brittany Drury said during Wednesday’s council meeting that staff had reached out to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry about best practices pertaining to bear sightings. They have received some messaging that will be posted on the municipality’s website. “We see this regularly every spring so we try to do a spring reminders commentary section on our website,” Drury said, adding they hope to have the information posted this week.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Among the steps people are reminded to take are storing garbage in a bear-proof location until it is time for pickup, cleaning barbecues and grease traps, putting away bird feeders until winter months and keeping pet food indoors. Mayor Dwight Burley reminded residents in rural areas to place their garbage out or in the bin at the end of their laneway on the day of pickup only. “A bear tends to want to go where the foodsource is and if there is garbage sitting in their bins for quite a while it will probably attract them,” said Burley. Council discussed the possibility of signs informing residents of numbers they could call to report bear sightings and damage or in the event of an emergency. It was suggested that the municipality could include information on its digital signs at its municipal office in Springmount and at the Shallow Lake Community Centre. On Monday, a bear was also spotted on Owen Sound’s west side. The animal was not acting aggressively and was last seen wandering into the bush area of the escarpment. The public is reminded that should they see a bear they should not approach it or feed it. Remain calm as the bear is often just passing through and will move on if no food source is found. Pets should be kept inside if a bear is spotted and if personal safety is at risk, 911 should be called. If a bear slowly approaches, a person is advised to slowly back away, watching the bear. Do not turn and run – make noise, throw rocks or sticks and make yourself appear as big as possible.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The MNR says bear attacks are rare, however if a bear does attack do not play dead unless you are sure it is a mother bear attacking you in defence of its cubs. Fighting back is the best chance of discouraging a bear from continuing to attack, so use a large stick, a rock, or anything else that you can to deter the bear. If a bear is wandering around checking garbage or knocking down bird feeders, the public should call the administration line of their local police department or the Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327. More information on what to do if a black bear is encountered and how to prevent such encounters, visit ontario.ca/page/prevent-bear-encounters-bear-wise * * * An agreement that will see fire services in the northern part of Georgian Bluffs provided by the South Bruce Peninsula fire department has been renewed. On Wednesday, Georgian Bluffs council received a report on its fire services agreement with South Bruce Peninsula and the bylaw authorizing the agreement was passed. Under the agreement, first reached in 2016, South Bruce Peninsula provides fire services at the north end of the former Keppel Township, in the area around Clavering, Lake Charles, Mountain Lake, Francis Lake, Oxenden and Big Bay. Director of Finance Kassandra Rocca explained on Wednesday that under the agreement, if a fire call comes in, the South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department is dispatched instead of the Inter Township Fire Department to “ensure that our response times are as quick as they can be.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The five-year agreement expired last month, and has now been extended for another five years. It remains substantially unchanged, with the agreement stipulating that the South Bruce Peninsula department attends the scene for the first hour, with ITFD called in to assume responsibility for the call if it goes beyond an hour, Rocca explained. One change worked into the extension is that if it is a structure fire call, both South Bruce Peninsula and ITFD will be called to the fire at the same time to improve the level of service, similar to a mutual aid agreement. “It is just going to enhance our service and it will be a lot better for the ratepayers and the people up there safety wise,” ITFD Acting Fire Chief Jeff Gautreau said. * * * Georgian Bluffs has started its annual noxious weed maintenance program. The municipality will undertake weed control efforts along all rural roadways and trail systems in June. The weeds being targetted include poison ivy, hogweed, wild chervil and phragmites. The main purpose of weed control is to reduce the infestation of noxious weeds that negatively impact agricultural and horticultural lands, and to minimize hazards to livestock and people caused by poisonous plants, the municipality said in a release. All solutions being used to control the weeds are registered under the Pest Control Products Act. The removal of noxious weeds on private property is the responsibility of the property owner and failure to remove noxious weeds on private property may result in penalties or fines, the release said. More information on noxious weeds and the responsibilities of property owners can be found at www.omafra.gov.on.ca/english/crops/facts/faq_weeds_act.htm

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound