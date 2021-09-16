Georgian Bluffs starting official plan update

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Jason Ferrigan and Guarang Khandelwal of J.L. Richards and Associates Ltd. made a presentation to council Wednesday during a special meeting to set the stage for the update.

Ferrigan explained that the municipality’s official plan came into effect in 2014 and since that time, much has changed.

“I think as council understands the world changes pretty fast nowadays and it seems like change is everywhere and it is constant,” Ferrigan said. “When you look at your official plan today it presents a comprehensive series of policies to guide change in your community and compliments Grey County’s official plan very, very, very well.”

The plan contains general policies for the township in areas such as natural heritage, economy, housing and population, tourism and recreation, cultural heritage, transportation and services. It also has specific policies that apply to settlement areas, as well as other to lands including the Sunset Strip, land south of Wiarton, the Wiarton Keppel International Airport, inland lake and shoreline areas and White Cloud and Griffith islands.

The review will include the incorporation of 10 amendments to the plan and ensure conformity with other legislation that has been updated, including the Provincial Policy Statement in 2020, the Niagara Escarpment Plan in 2017, and the Grey County Official Plan.

“I think the opportunity we have in the coming months is to open up that document and to see how we can update it to ensure that it continues to reflect your goals and objectives as a community and reflect changes that have occurred in the external environment since the plan came into effect in 2014,” Ferrigan said.