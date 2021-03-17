





Article content The Cole’s Sideroad Trail in Georgian Bluffs will close to motorized vehicle traffic temporarily while the township explores its options. Georgian Bluffs council agreed on Wednesday evening to amend its original motion to make the closure of the trail temporarily while it gets a detailed legal review on the matter. The temporary closure will prevent any more trespassing on private property and prevent further damage to environmentally sensitive Niagara Escarpment lands. Council voted 6-0 in favour of the amended motion, which puts off any further discussion on permanent closure until after the legal review is complete. Deputy-mayor Sue Carleton was absent. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Georgian Bluffs temporarily closes Cole's Sideroad trail to vehicles Back to video Coun. Paul Sutherland, who has spoken out in favour of keeping the trail open to ATV use, said during the meeting that he understands the need to temporarily close the trail. He said council simply needs more information before making a final decision and believes that there is a solution to ensure all users can enjoy the trail together.

The trail – also known as the Kemble Mountain Trail — is about three kilometres in length and runs along the unopened Cole's Sideroad road allowance between Concession 24 and Taylor Sideroad northwest of the community of Kemble. At its committee of the whole meeting on March 10, Georgian Bluffs council decided in a close 4-3 vote to proceed with the closure of the trail to motorized vehicles, but that decision required ratification on Wednesday to become official. At its Feb. 24 regular meeting, council had deferred making a decision on the motion it approved during its Feb. 17 committee of the whole meeting to close the trail to motorized vehicles, after receiving new information on the matter. The moves to close the trail came after concerns were raised about it crossing through lands that are deemed environmentally sensitive in the Niagara Escarpment Plan. The trail also deviates from the municipal road allowance and onto private property in several places. Areas of the trail have been dug out by heavy machinery to create "mud pits." On Wednesday, council agreed to remedy any damage resulting from the trespassing on private property and to take any necessary and appropriate actions to prevent trespassing of any kind on private property throughout the course of the trail and to take all necessary and appropriate steps to prevent off-road vehicle use on the trail during the temporary closure.

Article content During last week’s meeting, council heard from those in favour of closing the trail to motorized vehicles. There were two delegations who spoke in favour of the move, along with about 40 letters of support in the council agenda. On Wednesday night, council heard from some of those who were against closing the trail to ATVs, including past Keppel Township reeve, Georgian Bluffs mayor and Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Larry Miller, who asked council to reverse their decision to close the road. He said it is a public right-of-way that ATV riders should be allowed to use and said the council has adopted a “culture of closure” with recent decisions to close road allowances to ATVs. He asked that council, at the very least, defer its decision. Mountain Lake Camp owners James and Amanda Goodacre also expressed frustration with the move to close the road allowance to ATVs. He said they regularly cater to guests whose only reason to come to the area is to enjoy it on their ATVs. There was a Change.org petition, that had gathered 650 signatures, calling for the trail to remain open. Clark Schneider, who has spoken against motorized vehicles on the trail in the past, again spoke on Wednesday.

He said he is disappointed in the division of council and in the community over the issue. He said it is not a matter of hikers versus ATV users, but rather concern for the land. He said voting against the ban would go against the NEC, as well as the municipality’s own plans and bylaws.

Article content South Bruce Peninsula ATV Club president George Vandereyk said prior to the meeting that his club had been blindsided by the move by Georgian Bluffs and haven’t been contacted by municipal officials about the matter until very recently. On Tuesday night the club had a general meeting where the issue was discussed and the club has forwarded a request to council that the decision to close the trail to ATVs be put off until the club can sit down with council, the NEC, the SON, the private landowner affected and work out an agreement that works for everyone. Vandereyk said they never knew the trail was running on private land and his club is willing to work with the municipality to ensure the trail sticks to the road allowance. “The club will do anything in their powers to alleviate that issue,” said Vandereyk. “The club had no intentions on running on private property without permission.” He said as soon as the issue came up at council last month they offered to go in and rectify it right away. “We have allocated money from our club to go in and fix this issue immediately,” he said. “We have been maintaining trails in Georgian Bluffs forever.” Vandereyk said he has been with the club about seven years, but he believes the trail has been part of their system for over a decade. He said the trail is a very important trail for the club, but more important for the ATV users and club members living in the area. “For the people down there it has a huge effect,” he said. “And there is the tourism factor and the money being spent on fuel, on lodging and on food. Those trails are very well used.”

Article content Before council voted on the revised motion, Chief Administrative Officer Al Meneses said he was saddened and angered that the issue hadn’t been dealt with in the past as it should have, and it had now “seriously divided and polarized our community.” Meneses said he wanted to make it clear that he is impartial in his role, which is to provide council and members of the public with as much information as possible so that everyone can make an informed decision while protecting the interests of the ratepayers. He said the legal review will include a review of all the applicable municipal bylaws and policies, the township’s official plan, the Grey County Official Plan, the legislation of the Niagara Escarpment Plan and the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority, the township’s risk management strategy, private property considerations, possible First Nations land matters and any and all other considerations. He asked for patience and calm on both sides during the review process. “The goal is to arrive at a framework where everyone can speak the same language and dispel all the current confusion, the differences of opinion and the conspiracy allegations,” Meneses said. “Right now both sides of the issue quote identical policies and legislation and arrive at conflicting positions. “This needs to be cleared up once and for all so that the community can spend the coming months working together in an open and transparent fashion and arrive at an acceptable plan that will define each trail, acceptable uses and come up with other recommendations as part of our active transportation and trails master plan.” Meneses said there is no timeline but he has made it clear to the municipal expert they have engaged for the review that it is urgent. “I will guarantee that I will be calling on a regular basis and encouraging that opinion to come so we can all sit down and all come to a common language sooner rather than later,” Meneses said. “Time is of the essence and we have made that clear already.”

