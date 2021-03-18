Georgian Bluffs to look at regulating large cannabis operations
Georgian Bluffs will look at regulating where large cannabis growing and processing operations can be located in the municipality.
On Wednesday, during its regular meeting, council passed a motion asking for a staff report recommending ways its zoning bylaw and official plan can be amended to prohibit new cannabis facilities from being developed in residential areas.
Coun. Cathy Moore Coburn said during the meeting that she brought the motion forward after hearing concerns from ratepayers about a facility where marijuana is being grown.
“What we have seen in a residential area is a very large growing and processing operation, for lack of a better term,” said Moore Coburn. “Because of the size of it, it has negatively impacted the enjoyment of property owners in that residential neighbourhood to a great extent.”
Moore Coburn said the strong odour from the plants is bothering the residents. She declined to say what neighbourhood the complaints are from to protect the privacy of the individuals.
Moore Coburn said the federal government has allowed marijuana growing operations without considering the impact they might have on municipalities.
“It is about properties that have potentially hundreds and hundreds of plants that they have been approved to grow and process for medicinal use,” said Moore Coburn. “The difficulty with that is we didn’t anticipate for that to happen within our more residential areas.”
She said other municipalities, including Hamilton, have developed bylaws to deal with the issue of marijuana operations close to residential areas.
Close to a year ago Hamilton updated its bylaws to target odour and lighting from “nuisance” marijuana growing operations. The bylaw stemmed from complaints about a grow-op in a greenhouse that was considered legal because several people had combined individual licences to grow for personal use. Under the bylaw, the city can ask that problems with odour be fixed or fines could be issued.
Moore Coburn said she wants staff to complete a report so councillors know what best practices have been established and determine ways they can bring in measures to protect ratepayers “so they can continue to enjoy their properties to their fullest.”
A report is to come before council on April 7, which will address cannabis in the township. The report will look at different levels of government and the controls they have to regulate cannabis.
Moore Coburn said the intention of the motion on Wednesday isn’t to target residents growing up to four cannabis plants for personal use, which is permitted under Canadian cannabis laws. The municipality also opted out of allowing retail cannabis stores in 2018.
“It is not about the small few plants that people plant and use for their own recreational use,” Moore Coburn said. “It is about the larger medicinal facilities that are now popping up.”