Georgian Bluffs to look at regulating large cannabis operations

Georgian Bluffs will look at regulating where large cannabis growing and processing operations can be located in the municipality.

On Wednesday, during its regular meeting, council passed a motion asking for a staff report recommending ways its zoning bylaw and official plan can be amended to prohibit new cannabis facilities from being developed in residential areas.

Coun. Cathy Moore Coburn said during the meeting that she brought the motion forward after hearing concerns from ratepayers about a facility where marijuana is being grown.

“What we have seen in a residential area is a very large growing and processing operation, for lack of a better term,” said Moore Coburn. “Because of the size of it, it has negatively impacted the enjoyment of property owners in that residential neighbourhood to a great extent.”

Moore Coburn said the strong odour from the plants is bothering the residents. She declined to say what neighbourhood the complaints are from to protect the privacy of the individuals.