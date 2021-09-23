Georgian to upgrade wing in Owen Sound ahead of nursing degree launch
Article content
Georgian College is planning to spend $7.1 million to upgrade a 9,200-square-foot section of its Owen Sound campus into a state-of-the-art nursing and wellness wing as it gears up to launch a standalone nursing degree program next September.
Advertisement
Article content
Grey County council, meeting as a committee of the whole Thursday, supported in principle the college’s request to contribute $1 million toward those capital costs, which the province will not be covering.
Georgian to upgrade wing in Owen Sound ahead of nursing degree launch Back to video
Warden Selwyn Hicks said the county has been working with Georgian for years to bring to the province’s attention concerns about the local nursing shortage and that the college’s current nursing degree program – which sees students studying for two years at Georgian and then two years at York University – is resulting in fewer graduates returning to Grey-Bruce to work since they must move away to complete their studies in Toronto.
“That moved them out of the area and that was presenting a problem for us because once they’re gone, it’s very difficult, oftentimes, to get them back. We want them here. We want them to complete the entire four years here, to get their degrees here, to have their placement experience locally and to see some of the opportunities that exist right here,” he said in an interview following the online meeting.
“We spent a lot of time and effort convincing the province of that. We got the province on board, we got the ability to issue a four-year honours bachelor of science in nursing degree program here locally. We’re so excited about that, so, of course, having fought that hard battle, we’re going to want to support them financially as well.”
Georgian College president and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes said the college is still awaiting final approval from the province to offer the four-year registered nursing degree program at two of its campuses, but college officials “know it’s coming” soon, hopefully within the next few weeks.
Advertisement
Article content
“We’ve made our way through all the hurdles that are required and we know that in 2022, we will be launching our nursing degree right in Owen Sound and in Barrie,” she told county council.
Local faculty members have been hired to design the program, which will be offered by Georgian alone without the need for it to partner with a university. The province will provide funding for the program.
The college’s plan is for up to 30 students to begin the program each fall in Owen Sound. Starting in 2026, the college expects about 105 students will be graduating as nurses annually from the Owen Sound and Barrie campuses.
West-Moynes said the planned nursing and wellness wing in Owen Sound will include a simulation lab, flex skills lab, teaching apartment, breakout rooms, multi-purpose classrooms and cutting-edge equipment, including artificial intelligence and the latest simulation technology.
“Because we’re beginning from the ground floor, this truly will be a state-of-the-art facility,” she said.
“The benefits of such an incredible learning space will be extended way beyond just the nursing program to high-demand occupations like our personal support worker, practical nursing, developmental services worker and policing.”
Hicks said he can barely contain his excitement for the project.
“This is exactly what we were dreaming about,” he said. “To see this vision or dream coming to reality very soon is tremendously exciting,” he said.
Advertisement
Article content
Georgian College has been working for years to bring a full nursing degree program to its Owen Sound campus.
In 2019, Grey County officials met with provincial ministers at an Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference in Ottawa to request, on the college’s behalf, government support for the nursing program request.
MPP Ross Romano, then minister of colleges and universities, visited the Owen Sound campus in February 2020 to announce that the province would allow its 24 colleges to offer four-year registered nursing degree programs without partnering with a university.
Currently, Georgian’s Barrie campus offers a nursing degree program with two years of classes there and the final two at York. The Owen Sound campus used to offer the first two years too, but that was discontinued.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Georgian College projected there would be a shortage of 4,300 new nurses over the next decade in Simcoe, Grey and Bruce counties.
“When the pandemic ends, the nursing shortage will not. As a college community, we need to be part of the solution and Georgian can meet this challenge,” West-Moynes said.
College officials say the hope is for the local program to create a “resource pipeline for needed health care workers.”
It “will allow nurses to train locally, graduate here and work in our community,” West-Moynes said.
Another goal is that the program will attract other businesses to the area that provide peripheral support for the program, college officials say.
Georgian is planning to announce full details about the Owen Sound campus renovations and student application process once it receives final approval from the province to offer the standalone nursing degree program.
The college is now looking for community partners to help fund the renovations.