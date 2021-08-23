Gran Fondo Lake Huron raises $113,300 for hospital foundation

Participants of this year’s virtual Gran Fondo Lake Huron raised $113,300 for the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation, surpassing the fundraising goal of $100,000.

Foundation executive director Tracy Murray said the money will be used to purchase three new electrocardiogram (ECG) machines for Grey Bruce Health Services’ hospital in Southampton.

“Overall, it was a success,” she said Monday, a day after a wrap-up event was held for the Gran Fondo in Saugeen Shores.

Just over 200 people registered for this year’s event.

The Gran Fondo Lake Huron, presented by Bruce Power, was first held in 2018 as a mass cycling fundraising event. It sold out in 2019 when 1,000 riders registered.

However, organizers were forced to cancel last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They decided to hold it this year, but as a virtual event, with a twist.

Participants were invited to “pick their passion” and take part in an activity of their choosing. Some people still cycled, while others ran, hiked, paddled, swam or did a combination of activities.

Organizers promoted it as a Change-A-Life Challenge.

The money collected by participants will be used to purchase vital hospital equipment, which could change someone’s life.

But there were also some big prizes up for grabs that could change the winner’s life, Murray said.

Participants who raised a minimum of $250 qualified for entry-level prizes, while those who raised at least $500 qualified for larger prizes. About 20 people raised more than $1,000, which made them eligible for a grand prize.

Top prizes included $10,000 towards the winner’s mortgage or rent, groceries for a year, gas for a year and a Saugeen Shores excursion valued at $2,000.