Grandma Lambe's matriarch Grace Lambe dies at 93

Article content

Meaford and Grey County have lost a well-loved member of the extended family.

Grace Lambe (nee Almond), known widely as Grandma Lambe, died Monday at the age of 93.

Since 1982, Lambe has served as the matriarch of the popular orchard and fruit stand visited frequently by locals, travellers and tourists alike.

With two prominent locations at Highway 26 in Meaford and Highway 6 in Chatsworth, Lambe oversaw the expansion of the family apple business started by her mother-in-law Mabel Lambe in the early 1940s.

Back in the early ’40s, Mabel sold home-grown apples from her garage in Meaford before bringing Grace into the fold to add home-baked apple pies.

When Mable passed in 1982, the title of Grandma Lambe passed on to Grace. The business outgrew the family’s garage, and in 1984 Grace’s husband Gordon built “the fruit stand” in the same location Grandma Lambe’s Meaford store stands today.

Meanwhile, the family orchard expanded from 10 acres to 75 acres by the end of the ’40s.