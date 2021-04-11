Grass fire in West Rocks area Friday one of several recently

About 10 firefighters put out a seven-acre grassfire above the West Rocks, where smoke poured through and over the rocks and crossed the Sunset Strip early Friday night.

Inter Township Fire Chief Jeff Gautreau confirmed Sunday that his firefighters put out the fire and were cleaned up within 90 minutes of a 7:41 p.m. call. It was in fields around Concession 3 of the former Derby Township, near Grey Road 5.

Gautreau doesn’t know how the fire started, he said in an interview Sunday afternoon. He didn’t attend the fire and hadn’t read the report yet.

“We have been getting a lot of grass fires in the last couple of weeks. And I think this rain is going to put a damper on that now. A lot of them are basically accidental, starting from fire pits,” where people may be burning brush.

Typically firefighters bring the department’s RTV, which holds 150 gallons of water, and spray that water on the grass fire, while individual firefighters with water packs do the same. There’s also a light hose they can drag in to fight grass fires, he said.

People should only keep their fires small, controlled and should watch them at all times, Gautreau said.

See websites for Georgian Bluffs and Meaford, which the Inter Township department covers, for instructions on how to notify the fire department before such burns are begun.