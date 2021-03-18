





Photo by Rob Gowan

Article content The natural environment of the Bruce Peninsula is expected to directly benefit from a partnership between the Ontario government and land conservation organizations. The Saugeen Bruce Peninsula Natural Area has been identified as a project that will benefit directly from the Greenlands Conservation Partnership. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Greenlands Conservation Partnership to benefit Bruce Peninsula Back to video The partnership will see up to $50 million invested to secure land of ecological importance and help promote healthy natural spaces. The provincial government is investing $20 million over four years in the project. The other $30 million will come from private sources such as individual donations and foundation support through the Nature Conservancy of Canada and the Ontario Land Trust Alliance. Esme Batten, program director for Midwestern Ontario and the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, said via e-mail on Thursday that they are excited to be working with the province to advance land conservation.

Article content “The Saugeen Bruce Peninsula, world-renowned for its diversity of orchids and ferns, is one of the best hot spots for biodiversity in the Great Lakes,” Batten wrote. “On the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula, the Greenlands Conservation Partnership will enable NCC to continue our conservation efforts by protecting some of the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula’s most significant natural landscapes through land securement, habitat restoration, species at risk monitoring, and collaboration with local communities to raise awareness about the significance of this area and how they can help.” The NCC is a private non-profit organization that secures properties through a variety of methods, including donations, purchases and conservation agreements. The NCC and its partners have helped to protect 35 million acres across Canada and more than 208,000 acres in Ontario. The NCC currently manages more than 4,200 acres in the peninsula natural area, which encompasses all of the Bruce Peninsula, stretching south to the Desboro and Dobbinton areas. Its partners in the region include the Owen Sound Field Naturalists, the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association and Parks Canada. It also works with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation to ensure the long-term conservation of lands on the peninsula. Batten said the NCC has a number of properties in the region that are being secured. Information about them will be sahred when that’s possible, she said.

Article content Other projects identified to benefit directly from the Greenlands Conservation Partnership include the Rice Lake Plains Natural Area south of Peterborough, the Alfred Bog in the Ottawa Valley, and the Frontenac Arch near Kingston and Brockville. Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Jeff Yurek said in a news release that the province is working with the conservation organizations to achieve their shared goals. “We are expanding the amount of conserved green space across the province, not only to help preserve the environment, but to promote physical activity such as hiking and improving our mental health,” Yurek said. “By taking this approach, our government will be leaving a magnificent legacy for the benefit of future generations.”

