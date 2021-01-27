Grey and Bruce talk transportation at ROMA

Rob Gowan
Jan 27, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  5 minute read
Highway 6 heading up the Bruce Peninsula. Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

The need for better transportation infrastructure and rural Internet service – issues that have intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic – were major topics of discussion for Grey and Bruce counties during this week’s Rural Ontario Municipal Association Conference.

This year’s conference, done virtually this year because of the pandemic, was held on Monday and Tuesday and regional transportation issues and local Internet challenges were top of mind for local officials as they met with provincial representatives.

“I think the province is coming under more and more pressure because the lower-tier municipalities are seeing the pressures on the roads, so the province is naturally responding,” Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks said Wednesday afternoon.

Transportation needs in Grey County were “well covered” at the conference, Hicks said. Along with county officials, some lower tier municipalities also addressed the issue at the conference, including Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen, West Grey Mayor Christine Robinson, Blue Mountains Mayor Alar Soever and Southgate Mayor John Woodbury.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Hicks said issues discussed with Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney included the need for planning around the provincial Highway 6, 10 and 26 corridors to deal due to more  traffic coming to the area.

Other matters touched on included speed limit changes on Highway 26 in the Blue Mountains, intersection improvements along the Highway 26 corridor and plans for any provincial work on Highway 6 in Durham and Chatsworth in order to coordinate municipal infrastructure work.

The county discussed ways the highways could be improved for transit services, such as the construction of lay-bys for bus passenger pick-up and drop off.

And passing lanes on Highways 6 and 10 – an issue that has been on the local radar for years – was also once again brought up.

Hicks said the information provided by local officials seemed to be well received by provincial representatives.

“I am hearing from staff that on the bureaucratic level they are having good conversations and a good working relationship with the province,” Hicks said. “I think things are moving along – maybe not as quickly as people might like it to move along – but things are progressing.”

Hicks said Mulroney expressed interest in coming to the area to get a first-hand look at the issues the county faces.

“It went well,” said Hicks.“I think once this COVID thing quiets down we will be able to get her to come and visit.”

Bruce County officials, including Warden Janice Jackson, chief administrative officer Sandra Datars Bere and director of transportation and environmental services Miguel Pelletier also met with the Ministry of Transportation officials about their transportation needs and concerns.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“We are in a position now where we are getting so much traffic in Bruce County, up to Bruce Power and up the peninsula that we are looking for alternative modes of transportation,” Jackson said. “Certainly bus services and other things would certainly help us.”

The county brought forward the idea of an integrated regional transportation strategy to discuss possible enhancements with provincial highways 6, 21 and 9 with the ministry. Jackson said that she expressed concerns with Mulroney that there is very little about Bruce County in the Draft Transportation Plan for Southwestern Ontario.

She also brought up concerns about highway safety, specifically excessive speeding up the peninsula to Tobermory and what is known as the T to T (Toronto to Tobermory) challenge, in which drivers race to see who can make the trip the fastest. The OPP have been cracking down on excessive speeding on the peninsula in recent years after some deadly collisions in the past.

“Her deputies that were with her agreed to look into it,” said Jackson. “Safe highways is top of mind for us for sure.”

Rural broadband enhancements were also issues both wardens were part of through their involvement with the Western Ontario Wardens Caucus.

“Just about everybody seemed to be touting broadband infrastructure. It was to me the biggest issue I heard being raised,” said Hicks. “It seems like everybody is singing from the same praise book I suppose.”

Hicks said the pandemic has played a role in making the issue top of mind for rural municipalities across the province.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“There are more and more demand and it just makes a lot of sense,” said Hicks. “Even things like medical appointments now, those things are being done online. There is schooling and education also. There is just so much need.”

In November, the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technologies project announced more than $33 million in broadband upgrades for Grey-Bruce in the next few years. The improvements could benefit more than 5,200 homes and businesses in Bruce County and close to 4,000 in Grey County.

Hicks said it is a good start, but more is needed.

“I am hopeful with the all the praise with what SWIFT has been able to do and all the talk about the continued need, that the SWIFT 2.0 proposal will get funded,” said Hicks. “If we are funded for SWIFT 2.0 we will be able to deliver that minimum 50/10 (mbps download speed/mbps upload speed) to 95 per cent of Grey County. Right now we have about 75 per cent that doesn’t have that 50/10.

“That would be a gamechanger if we can get the funding for SWIFT 2.0.”

He also said there was an interesting presentation by Telesat at the conference. The company is proposing to launch hundreds of low-orbiting satellites that will use local Internet service providers to deliver better Internet to rural areas.

“From space they are able to reach those remote communities very, very well,” said Hicks. “There are some exciting things on the frontier.”

Both Hicks and Jackson said the conference provides a good opportunity to be able to connect with provincial officials and network with other rural municipal officials across the province.

“I am finding that we are able to actually build relationships because you see them on one issue and then another issue and they recognize the faces,” said Hicks. “You can’t put a price on that connection you have with key decision makers.

“It is all about relationship building and also the value of seeing how your issues connect with other areas.”