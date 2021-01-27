Grey and Bruce talk transportation at ROMA

Article content continued

Hicks said issues discussed with Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney included the need for planning around the provincial Highway 6, 10 and 26 corridors to deal due to more traffic coming to the area.

Other matters touched on included speed limit changes on Highway 26 in the Blue Mountains, intersection improvements along the Highway 26 corridor and plans for any provincial work on Highway 6 in Durham and Chatsworth in order to coordinate municipal infrastructure work.

The county discussed ways the highways could be improved for transit services, such as the construction of lay-bys for bus passenger pick-up and drop off.

And passing lanes on Highways 6 and 10 – an issue that has been on the local radar for years – was also once again brought up.

Hicks said the information provided by local officials seemed to be well received by provincial representatives.

“I am hearing from staff that on the bureaucratic level they are having good conversations and a good working relationship with the province,” Hicks said. “I think things are moving along – maybe not as quickly as people might like it to move along – but things are progressing.”

Hicks said Mulroney expressed interest in coming to the area to get a first-hand look at the issues the county faces.

“It went well,” said Hicks.“I think once this COVID thing quiets down we will be able to get her to come and visit.”

Bruce County officials, including Warden Janice Jackson, chief administrative officer Sandra Datars Bere and director of transportation and environmental services Miguel Pelletier also met with the Ministry of Transportation officials about their transportation needs and concerns.