Grey-Bruce adds 13 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Another 13 cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Grey Bruce Health Unit Sunday.

These cases were found in Owen Sound (5), Grey Highlands (3), Brockton (3), and there was one each in Georgian Bluffs and Southgate. The new cases were from the past 24 hours ended midnight Saturday.

The health unit is managing 111 active cases and knows of 365 high-risk contacts. There have been 2,072 total confirmed cases and 1,942 of them are resolved.

Six local people are hospitalized in Grey-Bruce due to COVID-19 and one other local patient was transferred to a hospital outside Grey-Bruce, the health unit’s daily situation report said.

The cumulative local deaths due to the pandemic virus reported Sunday remained at 17. The health unit has no declared outbreaks.

The health unit administered 6,506 doses of COVID vaccine this past week, bringing the total doses given in Grey-Bruce to 211,409. See the health unit’s website for upcoming vaccination clinic dates and times.

As of Sunday, 75.5 per cent of those eligible to get a COVID shot in Grey-Bruce have received at least one dose, while 66.3 per cent have received both required shots. Anyone 12 years and older is eligible.

Ontario reported 172 more confirmed COVID cases and two more deaths Sunday. There have been 549,328 lab-confirmed cases of the virus, which has caused 9,313 deaths.