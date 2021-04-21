





Article content Grey-Bruce’s top doctor is feeling “really good” about the region’s COVID-19 case numbers less than a week after a “critical threshold” was declared because of a spike in numbers locally. Dr. Ian Arra said Wednesday that the trend was showing that the Grey Bruce Health Unit had regained control over contact tracing following last week’s surge in cases. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey-Bruce adds 16 new COVID cases Wednesday Back to video “I feel very comfortable right now saying this,” said Arra. “The numbers went down to 17-18 and to as low as three yesterday.” On Wednesday, the health unit reported 16 new cases of the virus in the 24 hours prior to midnight on Tuesday. It included three cases each in Owen Sound, Kincardine and Brockton, two each in Saugeen Shores and Meaford and single cases in The Blue Mountains, South Bruce and Grey Highlands. The rise in cases came after they had been trending down since last Thursday when 42 cases were confirmed. There were 32 cases confirmed Friday, 18 on Saturday, 17 on Sunday, 13 on Monday and just three on Tuesday.

Article content Arra said a small spike is inevitable about a week after the initial surge of cases. The increase comes from the fact that whoever was infected last week and had the virus dormant inside them are now being confirmed as cases. But Arra said the positive aspect is that they are converting into cases while in isolation, so nobody else is being infected, because the contact tracing and case management team has been able to do their job of identifying contacts and ensuring they are isolated. The critical threshold was declared last week after a spike that was attributed to people gathering and partying, including high school bush parties. It was worsened by people lying and omitting details when contacted by the health unit and by not isolating as ordered. That led the health unit to issue a class action order reinforcing the need for confirmed cases to isolate and for close contacts to follow health unit directions. The need to redistribute staff also led to a large-scale vaccination clinic for school-sector staff being deferred with the vaccines from it used to vaccinate people at shelters and congregate settings where the risk of transmission was higher during the surge. Arra said primary care stepped up to ensure the flow of vaccine wasn’t slowed down. “We vaccinated 42 facilities in those four days,” Arra said. “That is turning a challenge into a success.” Arra said the key to getting the surge under control was the community response.

Article content “I have confidence that as soon as you raise the alarm everybody would do the right thing and increase their level of concern and engagement,” Arra said, adding municipalities, small and large businesses and the public all did the right thing. “The engagement from the public, the community leaders, community organizations and businesses is what turned the tide around.” He said declaring the critical threshold also played a factor in stopping some people from coming to Grey-Bruce. According to the health unit’s situation report on Wednesday there have been 1,126 confirmed cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce since the pandemic began. A total of 138 cases remain active, including 67 active variant of concern cases. There are currently 658 active high-risk contacts. A total of 984 cases are considered resolved, and there have been five deaths of Grey-Bruce residents attributed to COVID-19. One of those deaths was a Grey-Bruce resident who acquired the infection and was treated outside the two counties, while another one was infected in Grey-Bruce and died outside the region. There are currently four Grey-Bruce cases hospitalized locally, while two cases are hospitalized outside Grey-Bruce. There have also been three cases transferred to the Owen Sound ICU which remain with the transferring health unit and are not reflected in the local case count. There have been 88 cases reported in health-care workers living in Grey-Bruce.

Article content A total of 7,649 vaccines have been administered in the past seven days, with a total of 48,963 shots given in Grey-Bruce so far. Vaccines being administered at pharmacies are not included in the figure, but are expected to be as totals are received from those sources. This week a shipment of 5,850 doses has been received by the health unit. Arra said the shipments of Moderna have been reduced provincially, but they have received additional Pfizer-BionTech vaccines locally. Arra said there is an age-specific clinic for those 60+ in Hanover this week as well as multiple smaller clinics, including for those who are immuno-compromised. Pregnant women are being moved up as a priority for vaccination with concerns being raised about how the variants are affecting younger people more often. Arra urged everyone to stay the course and continue to practice the measures they have been, including regular hand washing, watching their distance from those outside their household and wearing a mask. “If we can reduce the number of cases from our side that will help everybody in the province too,” he said. * * * The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with the Jardin des Decouvertes daycare in Owen Sound to address a suspected COVID-19 outbreak. The health unit said in a release on Wednesdau that they have intermin evidence of transmission from person to person at the daycare, with the status to be determined pending additional testing.

Article content The individuals with the virus have been contacted directly by the health unit’s case and contact management team. They have worked with the individuals and the daycare and have identified all others who may have been exposed and have determined their risk levels, the health unit said in a release.Any cohorts identified as contacts to the case have been excluded from the daycare at this time, it said. Those not contacted by the health unit need not take any additional steps, including asymptomatic testing. The only other facilities currently in outbreak in Grey-Bruce are Notre Dame School and Queen of Hearts nursery school in Owen Sound. Hanover Heights Community School has a suspected outbreak. There are currently no outbreaks in any hospitals or long-term care or retirement homes in Grey-Bruce. * * * The Grey Sauble Conservation Authority has opted to keep its properties open during the province’s stay-at-home order put in place last week to slow the spread of COVID-19. “We are encouraging people to not travel outside of their own communities right now, in the interest and safety of our own community, but also in the interest of all Ontarians,” GSCA chief administrative officer Tim Lanthier said via e-mail. “We are also encouraging people to plan their visits accordingly, as washrooms and garbage facilities are not available at this time of year.” A few GSCA properties do remain closed for the winter, including Eugenia Falls and Indian Falls. Both are expected to open on April 30.

Article content Those that do visit GSCA properties are reminded that it is vital that they do not gather in groups outside their household and to observe social distancing from others, even when outside. The Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority decided to close its properties during the stay-at-home order. The province’s stay at home order was strengthened on Saturday with new travel restrictions and public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the third wave of the pandemic. Included in the measures was the closure of a number of outdoor amenities, such as golf courses, basketball courts and soccer and baseball fields. Playgrounds were originally included in the closure, but the province has since reversed that decision. Ontario Parks remain open for day-use activities like walking, hiking, biking and birdwatching, overnight stays in campgrounds, back-country campsites and roofed accommodations are closed until further notice. Camping is also suspended at Bruce Peninsula National Park up to May 20, while many areas of the park remain closed until May 1 Parks Canada encourages everyone to comply with COVID-19 regulations and stay local when they go out in nature. * * * Ontario was back over 4,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after a significant drop a day earlier.

The province reported 4,212 new cases for the day, the seventh time in eight days where the count has been over 4,000, after just 3,469 cases were reported on Tuesday.

Article content There were also 32 more deaths attributed to the virus reported in Ontario on Wednesday. The rolling seven-day average increased to 4,326 on Wednesday, up from 4,319 a day earlier. The number of hospitalizations due to the virus stood at 2,335 people according to the Ministry of Health. There were 790 patients in intensive care and 566 breathing with a ventilator. Toronto again led the way in the number of new cases reported with 1,249, followed by Peel Region with 771, York Region with 386, Hamilton with 276 and Durham Region with 214. On a positive note, the province said it set a new record for number of COVID-19 vaccines administered on Tuesday with 136,695 shots given. More than 4.1 million people in the province have now received a first dose, and more than 349,000 are completely vaccinated with a second dose.

