The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, half of them in Owen Sound.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Along with the 10 cases in the city, there were also three in Saugeen First Nation, two each in Chatsworth and Huron-Kinloss and single cases in Georgian Bluffs, Saugeen Shores and West Grey.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey-Bruce adds 20 COVID cases Saturday Back to video

There have now been 1,975 cases of the virus confirmed in Grey-Bruce, according to Saturday’s Situation Report, which includes testing and case counts reported as of midnight on Friday.

There are now 174 active cases – down from 183 on Friday — being reported in Grey-Bruce along with 350 active high-risk contacts.

A total of 1,785 cases are considered to be resolved.

The health unit was also reporting nine confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey-Bruce due to the virus, along with three local active cases that had been transferred to hospital outside the region.

Thirteen Grey-Bruce residents have died because of COVID-19 while the health unit has said that the virus is suspected to have played a part in at least three additional local deaths, pending further investigation.

There have been 102 cases reported in health-care workers living in Grey-Bruce.

The only facility with a declared active outbreak in the two counties is Bobi’s Play School in Meaford.

The health unit also announced that Grey-Bruce had passed 200,000 doses of vaccine administered. According to Saturday’s report, 204,306 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Grey-Bruce including 13,490 in the past seven days.

As of the end of the day on Thursday, 74 per cent of the eligible population age 12 and up in Grey-Bruce had received one dose of vaccine, while 61 per cent had received two doses.