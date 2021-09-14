Grey-Bruce adds a single COVID case on Tuesday

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The case was in a resident of The Blue Mountains, according to the health unit’s situation report for the day, which includes case counts and vaccine data in the 24-hour period prior to midnight on Monday.

The health unit is now monitoring 20 active cases, along with 118 high-risk contacts associated with them.

There have been 2,284 confirmed cases in Grey-Bruce, of which 2,238 are considered resolved.

Two confirmed local active cases are hospitalized in Grey-Bruce due to COVID-19, the report said.

There have been 22 deaths attributed to the virus among Grey-Bruce residents.

There have been 119 cases reported in health-care workers who work in the two counties.

There are no facilities with active outbreaks.

Notre Dame Catholic School in Owen Sound is listed as having a dismissed cohort after a case was confirmed there and a class of students was sent home to isolate. More than one case would trigger an outbreak.

There have been 229,173 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey-Bruce, including 2,212 in the past seven days.

Ontariowide, there were 577 new virus cases reported on Tuesday, of which 452 were either not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown. The province also reported seven more deaths on Tuesday.